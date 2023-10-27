Lievitoo Pizza closed after firefighters tackle overnight fire
Lievitoo Pizza remained closed today after a fire broke out overnight earlier this week.
The fire service raced to the traditional Italian restaurant, which is located on Woodhouse Lane, after receiving a call from the member of the public at 22:48 on Wednesday (October 25).
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service dispatched crews from Leeds and Hunslet who arrived on the scene in five minutes.
The blaze was put out by 23:27 with no report of any injuries.
Lievitoo Pizza opened in 2019 and has since become a mainstay of the student lunch rush.
It has partnered with several student societies over the years, including Leeds Student Radio, The Italian Society and Women In Leadership.
It is unclear how the blaze started and when Lievitoo Pizza will reopen again.
A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said:
“We received a call from a member of the public on October 25th at 22:48 regarding smoking coming out of a shop in Woodhouse Lane. We sent crews from Leeds and Hunslet, which arrived on the scene in five minutes (22:53). The fire was put out with no report of any injuries. We left the scene at 23:27.”