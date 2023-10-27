Lievitoo Pizza closed after firefighters tackle overnight fire

Lievitoo Pizza remained closed today after a fire broke out overnight earlier this week.

The fire service raced to the traditional Italian restaurant, which is located on Woodhouse Lane, after receiving a call from the member of the public at 22:48 on Wednesday (October 25).

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service dispatched crews from Leeds and Hunslet who arrived on the scene in five minutes.

The blaze was put out by 23:27 with no report of any injuries.

Lievitoo Pizza opened in 2019 and has since become a mainstay of the student lunch rush.

It has partnered with several student societies over the years, including Leeds Student Radio, The Italian Society and Women In Leadership.

Photograph: @Lievitoo_Street_Pizza on Instagram

It is unclear how the blaze started and when Lievitoo Pizza will reopen again.

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said:

“We received a call from a member of the public on October 25th at 22:48 regarding smoking coming out of a shop in Woodhouse Lane. We sent crews from Leeds and Hunslet, which arrived on the scene in five minutes (22:53). The fire was put out with no report of any injuries. We left the scene at 23:27.”