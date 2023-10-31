Beetroot and Goat’s Cheese Spaghetti with Crispy Chilli Oil

October marks the last call for the use of in-season beetroots, so this is the perfect time to celebrate a vegetable that I think goes under-appreciated and underused for fear of stains. But the truth is, beetroot washes straight off your utensils, and in this recipe is fully contained: from its packet to a blender, into the pan, so you could even cook in your favourite white T-shirt.

Note: The Continental Supermarket and Abu Bakar in Hyde Park sell good quality lemons and dill that aren’t extortionate. While you’re there, both supermarkets sell very good samosas (2 for £1.50 at Abu Bakar).

20-25 minutes

Serves one (generously).

Ingredients:

100-120g dried spaghetti

2 cooked and peeled beetroots

1 clove of garlic

3 anchovies (obviously not for the vegetarians – just add another 1 tbsp of capers)

1 tbsp capers and caper brine

40g (about 2 mounted tbsp) mild goat’s cheese

1/2 lemon

Parmigiano Reggiano, pecorino, or vegetarian substitute

Small handful of dill

100g spinach

Olive oil

Crispy chilli oil

Sea salt and black pepper

Recipe

Get some water boiling to cook your spaghetti in. If boiling water in the kettle, put 1cm of water in a medium saucepan and place on high heat. Over the sink (just in case any juices leak out), place 2 beetroots into your blender along with the juices from their packet, along with 1 tbsp capers, 1 tbsp of the caper brine, and 3 anchovies (if using). Blitz until smooth. Set a large frying pan on a medium heat. Add 3 tbsp olive oil to the pan, and while it warms finely slice or crush your garlic, and add to the pan. After a few minutes, when the garlic begins to colour, add the blended goodness of beetroots, capers, and anchovies. Scrape out with a spatula to be sure not to waste anything. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Salt your boiling water until it is as salty as the sea, (carefully taste some with a spoon) then add your spaghetti, moving around every few minutes with tongs to ensure it doesn’t stick together. Start a timer for 3 minutes less than the packet instructions, usually around 7 minutes. Add your spinach to the pan and agitate to start its’ wilting. Finely slice your dill, then add to a cereal bowl with a generous grating of Parmigiano Reggiano, the juice and zest of ½ lemon, and the goat’s cheese. Mix thoroughly. When the timer is up, re-season your sauce (the spinach will need some salt), then immediately drag your spaghetti straight across into your frying pan, being sure to reserve all the cooking water in your saucepan. Add one ladle of cooking water and stir thoroughly. When the pasta is still a little harder than al dente, add the bowl with the cheeses, lemon and dill, along with another few tablespoons of pasta water, then reduce down until the sauce is glossy and the pasta is al dente, adding more pasta water as needed. Plate with more Parmigiano as required, and drizzle over 1-2 tsp of crispy chilli oil. Bonne appetite!



