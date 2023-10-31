Spooky Food Ideas for Students

Left it too late when buying Halloween tickets and now realising that they are reaching the offensive £20 mark? Well, no need to worry, Halloween activities can be just as fun when done at home. Got to the end of October and realised that Halloween has come and gone without celebration? The following recipes are fun to try at any time of year!

Here are some ideas for a student budget friendly three corpse meal.

Vomiting Guacamole Pumpkin

Got a carved pumpkin lying around that you aren’t sure what to do with? Simply turn it into a fun and interactive dip holder.

Carve a large hole in the Pumpkin for the mouth. Empty a pot of guacamole (or some of your homemade guac if feeling adventurous) so that it spills out in front. Don’t forget to get some tortilla chips on the side to scoop it all up, and of course, any other dips like salsa or sour cream.

Adapted from https://www.dontgobaconmyheart.co.uk/puking-pumpkin/

Tomato Pasta with Mozzarella Eyeballs

If you want to spice up your regular bowl of pasta and make it a bit more seasonal, then simply add these spooky mozzarella eyeballs.

There is no need for specific measurements of ingredients, all you need is:

Mozzarella pearls

Tomato puree

Black olives

Cut the black olives in half width ways and using a small amount of tomato puree stick them onto the mozzarella pearls. Allow them to sit in the fridge whilst you cook the pasta. Add whatever sauce you desire (though red tomato sauce is the most on brand). Then just place the eyeballs on top of your pasta and enjoy!

Adapted from https://www.sainsburys.co.uk/gol-ui/recipes/spooktacular- mozzarella-and-olive-eyeballs

Ghost Brownies

185g butter

185g chocolate, milk or dark (and some extra for the ghost face’s eyes)

85g plain flour

40g cocoa powder

3 large eggs

275g golden caster sugar

For the ghosts: A bar of white chocolate

Pre-heat the oven to 180°C/fan 160°C. Melt the butter and chocolate in the microwave for 30 seconds at a time, stirring in between until the chocolate and butter have fully melted together. In a separate bowl, whisk the eggs and sugar together until they form a frothy consistency. Fold in the chocolate & butter mixture to the egg and sugar mixture until combined. Gently mix in the flour and cocoa powder until you have a runny batter. Grease a baking tin with butter or line with some baking paper and pour in the brownie mix. Bake for 25 minutes. Allow to cool before decorating.

For the Ghosts:

Melt the white chocolate and using a teaspoon add a small amount on top of the brownies and swish in a downward motion to form a tail. Keep on doing so until you have the desired amount of ghost shapes and let harden slightly. Then melt the extra milk/dark chocolate and make two eye shaped blobs to bring the ghosts to life. Let set before you cut and share them out (or not).

Brownie recipe from https://studenteats.co.uk/recipes/cakes-desserts/the-easiest- and-best-brownies-recipe-13145.html

Ghost brownie recipe adapted from https://www.thelittleblogofvegan.com/2023/10/vegan-triple-chocolate-shortbread- brownies.html