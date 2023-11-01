Romanticising Autumn: A Guide

As the mornings get colder, we know that autumn days are officially upon us. For many, this time of year is a bitter reminder that summer is over; it signals the return of late-night library sessions and damp, gloomy evenings.

But with the right mindset, you will effortlessly fall in love with autumn! The concept of romanticising goes beyond mainstream trends like academia and relationships. This year, social media saw a fixation on romanticising your summer – so why shouldn’t this season receive the same treatment?

To channel your inner Gilmore Girls character and add inspiration to your next few months, read on. These are my favourite ways to romanticise autumn on a student budget.

Embracing Cold Weather

An autumn walk will not only get you in the spirit of the season but is a completely free activity that benefits you both mentally and physically. Leeds is home to some of the most picture-perfect walking routes: you have the student-favourite, Hyde Park, or further out locations such as the beautiful Roundhay Park, Golden Acre Park or Chevin Forest Park.

With cold weather often comes rain – and the opportunity to take advantage of nature’s best white noise machine. Try and appreciate listening to the rain, as there’s no better feeling than carving out some alone time and sipping on a hot drink with it pouring down outside.

Music

Music is always a great release to distract you from the stresses of everyday life. Try making an autumnal playlist, curating the vibe you want to match over these cold months. Or just search up autumn tracks on Spotify to generate a cosy, comforting atmosphere. I love playing Taylor Swift, The Lumineers, Harry Styles and a bit of Noah Kahan to set the tone.

A Hot Treat

A hot drink in a cute café is the epitome of romanticising autumn. Bring a good book, good company or that load of work that seems to keep piling up and treat yourself to a chai latte on a cold day.

Days Out

Visit an art gallery or museum. Having a fun autumn day out should not have to break the bank. Is there anything more inspiring or aesthetic than enriching yourself in culture? A local and personal favourite of mine is the Leeds Art Gallery.

In the Kitchen

One positive to cold weather is that it’s the perfect excuse to stay in the house. Channel your inner baker and test out different autumn-inspired recipes – add cinnamon to any cake or cookie; you are set! Or, to truly embrace the season, grab your friends and have a go at pumpkin carving.

The Art of a Night In

We can all agree that, on a chilly evening, the queue for Royal Park Pub is just too insufferable. Instead, follow this recipe for the ultimate autumnal night-in: hot chocolate (or any warm drink), blankets, fairy lights, candles and great entertainment. There is a plethora of festive films to watch, or what about that one TV show you’ve been dying to binge for ages? For the socialites, you can’t go wrong with a card or board game. Autumn is a season for embracing self-love, relaxation and creating treasured memories. These are the perfect evenings for a cosy night-in, so make the most of them.