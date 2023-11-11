Dua Lipa is the New Houdini: You’ll Have to Catch Her Quick

Written by Elsie Oulton Edited by Eve Moat

New hair colour = new album campaign. Come one folks, we know the drill. As soon as Dua Lipa donned those luscious red locks in an Instagram post in mid-October, we’ve known something’s been a’ brewin. The result is the immaculate, club banger ‘Houdini’, which was released today.

Soon after a similar occurrence in late 2019, when a blonde barnet made its debut alongside a string-drenched sample of ‘Don’t Start Now’, the pandemic hit and Lipa was forced to rethink everything planned for the release of her sophmore record Future Nostalgia. In the first week of the national lockdown, she was frantically creating at-home performances and music videos, whilst navigating the new way of doing press at the time – entirely on zoom. The album shot to the top of the charts and a disco record was, surprisingly, exactly what people needed for some Covid escapism (much like Jessie Ware’s What’s Your Pleasure, released in May of that year). However this time, she’s doing properly, and she’s doing it in person. Red hair n all.

The star held a launch party last night at the English National Ballet in London, giving fans the “first play on earth”, alongside a screening of the music video. And good god- the track is glorious. Co- produced by Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker and Danny Harle (PC music), pounding basslines envelop Lipa’s luscious vocals, with glimmering synths dancing over the top. Lyrically, Lipa commands attention from a romantic interest, channeling the titular escapologist and whilst warning them she could vanish at any given moment. Although not the most profound lyrical content in her catalogue, she is incredibly unbothered and assertive; “it’s your moment baby, don’t let it slip”, elevating the concept with both her attitude and ever-strengthening voice.

Following the release of Future Nostalgia, Lipa shot to stratospheric levels of fame and efficiency; starting her cultural newsletter and podcast Service 95, as well as countless collaborations, with Elton John to name but one, and topping the charts this summer with Barbie’s theme song ‘Dance the Night’. As refreshing as it is to see a pop star harness their influence in a variety of ways, it’s thrilling she’s back to music. ‘Houdini’ ushers in this new era with confidence and classic Lipa sophistication and is a promising indication of what’s to come. Catch her if you can.