Spirit Power Unveiled: Exploring the Best of Johnny Marr

Written by Poppi Andelin Edited by Eve Moat

Johnny Marr, the legendary guitarist and songwriter, has gifted the music world with a retrospective masterpiece in the form of Spirit Power: The best of Johnny Marr (2023). This album is a sonic journey through Marr’s illustrious career, showcasing his unparalleled guitar expertise and his undeniable impact on the alternative music scene.

With the release of this album, I had the opportunity to attend an intimate Q&A session on Tuesday 7th November; hosted in the Riley Smith theatre at Leeds University Union. Moderated by journalist and author, John Robb, it was a privilege to watch Marr field questions about his career and musical journey through many enlightening discussions. Immersing oneself in the personal anecdotes and background of a musical icon, provides a fresh perspective on their persona. Marr truly enriched the evening with his witty and enlightening narratives, infusing the atmosphere with immense joy and humour.

The album’s release commemorates a decade of Johnny Marr’s solo career, but it’s evident that his impact on the music scene is deep rooted in his earlier band experiences and collaborations. This act was delved into during the Q&A session, where Marr, reflecting on his time with The Smiths, disclosed his inclination to engage with multiple bands concurrently. He recounted instances such as working on a record for Mike Pickering, produced by Bernard Sumner, whilst simultaneously contributing to The Smiths’ debut album in 1984. Furthermore, during the second Smiths album, Marr collaborated with Everything But the Girl on one of their singles, whilst also joining forces with Billy Bragg for his second album; describing these opportunities as “a real privilege.” Marr shared that in many of these collaborative endeavors, he preferred to stay in the background, sometimes going unnoticed on certain tracks. He disclosed that it was only recently, during his collaboration with Noel Gallagher on the latest release, ‘Pretty Boy,’ that Gallagher urged him to do something “really Johnny Marr.” And with such musical elevation, Marr elucidated how he has become comfortable in maintaining his distinctive sound, even when contributing to other artists’ records.

In the course of the conversation, Marr delved into his lifelong passion for the guitar and lyric writing, a love that dates back to his early childhood. John Robb raised the question of why Marr spent many years as the guitarist rather than taking on the role of a frontman. In response, Marr recounted a humorous exchange with Roy Keane, drawing parallels to football team dynamics in a changing room. He likened the scenario to people having specific positions they prefer, emphasising that not everyone aspires to be the leader. Marr clarified that in bands like Modest Mouse and The Pretender, he simply just wanted to be the cool guitar player.

With a solo career now boasting an array of remarkable songs, Marr’s best-of album reaffirms his distinct musical identity and style. An intriguing revelation from the interview was Marr’s admission that some of his most famous solo songs were written during his time with The Cribs; including tracks like ‘Dynamo’, and ‘The Messenger.’ He explained that part of the motivation for his solo career stemmed from the desire to retain control over his creations. When he wrote these songs, he didn’t want to hand them over to others, like the Jarman brothers, only to have them altered. Marr found a new sense of satisfaction in crafting songs that were novel and unconventional, paired with a fresh voice that people weren’t used to. This, he noted, played to his advantage, allowing him to introduce something entirely fresh to the music landscape.

Marr’s compilation isn’t merely a nostalgic journey for longtime fans; it stands as a testament to his ongoing innovation. The carefully crafted tracklist enhances the listening experience, seamlessly connecting the various phases of Marr’s illustrious career. Fans might be curious about the rationale behind the album’s running order, a question that Marr did address in his discussion with John Robb. Marr explained that he opted against arranging the tracks chronologically, emphasising that fans had already embarked on that journey with him. Instead, he aimed for a more dynamic feel. Marr then shared a light-hearted anecdote about Kirsty MacColl’s role in organising the track order for U2’s The Joshua Tree (1987), humorously noting her preference for placing her favourite track first and her second favourite second. This anecdote mirrored Marr’s own approach in constructing the album, ultimately resulting in a compilation he takes immense pride in: “they’re all bangers!”

The Q&A with Johnny Marr was a pleasure to witness. His album, Spirit Power: The Best of Johnny Marr (2023), is a celebration of musical virtuoso. Whether you’re a devoted fan or a newcomer of Johnny Marr’s music, this compilation is a must listen, offering a comprehensive journey through the evolution of one of the most influential guitarists of all time.