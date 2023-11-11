LIVE: Squid at Project House

Written by Mia Stapleton Edited by Eve Moat

Late October, Leeds’ newest concept space, Project House, hosted band Squid on the second leg of their EU tour. Showcasing tracks from their recently released second album, O Monolith, Squid were supported by London post-punk band Blue Bendy, bringing the South up to the North, to compliment and preface the main act.

There is only one way to truly describe Brighton post-punk band Squid’s style of music- something that we have never heard before. Whilst the main descriptor used to describe their music is ‘experimental,’ their tracks feel somewhat more connected to labels, such as ‘dystopian’ and ‘space-like.’ Most experimental artists often slide toward a signature futuristic feel, which Squid narrowly avoids, creating what we know as their unique sound.

Easy listening, intense, and uniquely upbeat: Squid’s music is generationally diverse and ever evolving. Discreetly moving from slow-paced synths to intense warbles of power, they create a melodic mix of sounds, transforming them into tracks that translate extremely well onto a live audience. Alike to their name: Squid, the band is something different.

The band, originally set to play at the O2 Academy, instead performed at a packed-out Project House. Project House, described as a “new cultural concept”, is the collaborative product of Brudenell Social Club, Welcome Skate Store, and Super Friendz. On this night, Squid turned the venue lovechild into a booming space. Despite O2 Academy boasting a capacity over 1000 larger than Project House, the more-intimate feel that was offered for Squid’s performance created an inexplicable intimacy between the band and the visitors. What some may see as a venue ‘downgrade’ or a ‘loss’ for the band, turned into one of Leeds’ most exciting and elevated evenings of the 2023 calendar.

The crowd’s response to ‘Documentary Filmmaker’ (featured on 2021 album Bright Green Field) was untameable. The acoustics of Project House enabled for a perfect echo of shouts of “snowy in February”. Even for those who perhaps were accompanying friends or family, caught on to the track, and joined in with an enthusiastic response to lead singer – drummer, and the “main man”, Ollie Judge.

Simply, Squid’s exploratory nature, and unique way of encapsulating the moment through the crowd, is what continues to keep their name and brand growing in the music scene.

After the gig, I caught up with a few enthusiastic fans. Here’s what they had to say about their experience of Squid, at Project House:

“I enjoyed the Leeds gig, Project House is a really nice venue, and I thought that they played very well. I like their sound because it’s a bit different and funky. I don’t think they sound similar to anyone I’ve heard before, they were entertaining live, and they make very fun music! The album called Right Green Field is very funky.” – Molly Flavell, Leeds

“I like the electronic parts of Squid’s sound a lot. I like music that can be a little bit hard to dance to.” – Nat, Leeds

Squid concluded their EU tour on November 1, closing off at Troxy, London.

Socials: @SquidBandUK