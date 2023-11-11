LIVE: Turning the Page – The Streets Rock the O2 on Their Triumphant Return to Leeds

Written by Thomas Dent Edited by Eve Moat

When Mike Skinner of The Streets took to the stage in Leeds’ O2 academy, his 9th gig in scarcely under two weeks, you’d forgive him for being low on energy but from the first couplet of 2002s ‘Turn the Page’ it was clear that this was going to be a night without conceivable equal.

Of course the night had built up wonderfully to this moment. The first support act was Master Peace, a London based artist. An early technical issue almost derailed the performance but this was swiftly overcome and Master Peace strode onto the stage confidently, clearly at ease with himself as a performer, despite his apparent youth. He goaded the steadily growing crowd with his infectious energy, saying “I like to have it Leeds and want you to all have it as well”. His music captured the vibe perfectly, not least when he sang the chorus of Arctic Monkeys’ 2006 mega-hit ‘I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor’, prompting the nights first sing along. After exhausting his repertoire, he left the stage, with the crowd clearly in the mood for a good night.

The second of the night’s support acts, Joy Anonymous came on to provide the now swelling crowd with a highly danceable and engaging DJ set, further whetting appetites for the main event. Their set went by without as much incident or crowd participation but they are clearly a very accomplished and respected duo who would probably be more suited to a smaller venue, festival tent or clubnight.

After an interval of around half an hour, in which the expectant buzz of the sold out crowd was palpable, the lights dimmed for the third and final time. A short snippet of ‘Money isn’t Everything’ from new album The Darker the Shadow the Brighter the Light sprang abruptly from the speakers and it slowly segued into the now immortal instrumental motif of ‘Turn the Page’, which the crowd gleefully chanted along to. As Skinner’s band readied themselves, he walked on lackidaciously, mic in one hand, the final third of a golden pint sloshing around in the other. The energy of the crowd scarcely subsided from this moment as Skinner approached the barriers and, not for the last time, entered the crowd for second song ‘Who’s Got the Bag?’ The song is Skinner’s celebration of the easing of lockdown restrictions in the summer of 2020 and while it is not one of my favourites to listen to, the energy it is delivered with live takes it to a different level entirely. Pints flew around the room like foaming missiles and Skinner immediately complained of “being wet” in his deadpan way. Surely a good sign only two songs into a gig. The next two songs, ’Lets Push Things Forward’ and the eternally funny ‘Don’t Mug Yourself’, both from the now canonised debut album Original Pirate Material began with Skinner proclaiming, “its a Saturday night Leeds and we don’t usually do Saturday nights so lets have a good time”. The energy and pace of the gig at this point was seriously impressive with Skinner trading lines and dancing with who I believe was longtime collaborator Kevin Mark Trail.

The show also included many poignant moments. Skinner got sentimental as he played the ode to his father, the beautiful ‘Never Went to Church’, dedicated on the night to his ‘best friend from Leeds’. He also comedically sellotaped a “Jesus Loves UK Garage” t-shirt to the kick drum during the instrumental section. At this point, Skinner, clearly in a good mood, was handed a phone from a fan in the crowd and gave a small gift in return. Mike again entered the crowd and sat atop a mans shoulders, holding his hand and asking for a two pint cup of lager to be given to the stranger for “helping him out”. From this position Mike gave a speech relating to mental health over the song ‘On the Edge of a Cliff’. He then held on to a lady for dear life as they crowd surfed, bobbing slowly over the sea of people. Unfortunately the lady was dropped, much to the distaste of Mike, which he made clear, comparing the surreal scene to “being like the Titanic movie”.

All too quickly, the final act of the main set was finally upon us as the doom laden riff to Black Sabbath’s ‘Iron Man’ came ringing from the guitarists fingers, he then launched into a great solo while Skinner silently hyped up the crowd. When the riff to 2004s hit single ‘Fit but You Know It’ came rushing from the PA, the crowd went wild and Skinner leapt into the air from a speaker, shouting the opening lines. The chorus provided possibly the biggest singalong of a triumphant night and the energy did not subside when the band left the stage as the incessant chant for “one more song” began. As it turned out, The Streets were going to exceed our demands and play four more songs. With the first being the live debut of new track ‘Bright Sunny Day’ featuring a guest vocal from former touring member and collaborator Rob Harvey. This was followed by The Streets’ only number one single, 2004s ‘Dry Your Eyes’, in which Skinner asked an audience member to pick a card from his hand then asked for everyone to stare into a strangers eyes for 20 seconds. During 2004s classic, ’Blinded by the Lights’, Skinner joyously crowd surfed with around four or five lucky people whilst rapping. An impressive multitask. The gig then ended on a massive high with The Streets performing the Chris Lorenzo collaboration ‘Take Me as I Am’, the chorus of which the crowd sang over and over as they left the O2.

The Streets delivered a monumental set that mixed old favourites and new songs into a seamless whole. It was one of the best gigs I have been to and if you get the chance you should definitely see them the next time they are in Leeds.

Full Setlist: • Turn the Page • Who’s Got the Bag • Lets Push Things Forward • Don’t Mug Yourself • Could Well Be In • Everything is Borrowed • Has it Come to This • I Wish You Loved You as Much As You Love Him • Wrong Answers Only feat. Master Peace • Never Went to Church • It’s too Late • The Escapist • On the Edge of a Cliff • Troubled Waters • Weak Become Heroes Incl. Pranging Out • Too Much Yayo • Mike (Desert Island Duvet) - Fred Again cover • Fit But You Know It Encore: • Bright Sunny Day feat. Rob Harvey • Dry Your Eyes • Blinded By the Lights • Take Me As I Am