‘I’m an accidental librarian’: University Librarian Masud Khokhar

Masud Khokhar, the University Librarian and Keeper of the Brotherton Collection, talks about the impact of his father, the challenges he faces in modernising the University of Leeds Libraries and his ambition to make the service the greatest library in the world.

What does a typical day as a University Librarian look like?

It depends on the day! One of the real benefits of the role is that I work across different functions of the University. I support research and innovation and I work to improve student education, experience, and engagement which means that no day is the same.

I often look at high-level strategy and see how we can develop our action plan. A lot of my job is about communicating and bringing people together and reminding them why they are here in the first place.

This morning I was in a University College London (UCL) meeting about how AI has the potential to change the sector and how we can utilise that opportunity.

Did you always know this was the career for you?

I am what most people would classify as an accidental librarian.

It runs in my blood. My father was the National Librarian of Pakistan and I was the youngest of five siblings. When the other four disappointed him, he put all of his hopes in following his footsteps.

He took me to the national library in Pakistan when I was thirteen, I looked at all these books and I remember thinking this was a really boring job. I didn’t want to work in a library and I chose to study computer science.

I do love reading – but the concept of librarianship was very different at that time. It was when I was in Oxford I became a library assistant and fell in love with the social and education side of the job.

What challenges are you currently facing?

At this time I would say we are facing three challenges. One is legacy challenges. That’s things that we’ve not paid enough attention to and are not meeting our potential.

We also have stabilisation challenges. Postal loans, for instance, help some student groups over others. It’s an expensive service but it’s important to keep that access so it’s looking at how we keep it going sustainably.

Then there’s planned growth and meeting the needs of the future. As the student population grows so do our costs. From providing our database of journals, and the increase of staff requirements to meeting the needs of our diverse population.

Most of my time is spent advocating for students and highlighting their needs. Their experience is the most important thing, if students are not getting that then they’re not getting their value for money.

Can you talk more about your vision for the future?

We developed Vision for 2030 nearly two years ago and the first thing I would say about this is that it’s bold in its ambition.

We want to build on our reputation for academic research by fostering a culture of openness which will support learning and research that can address challenges faced in today’s world.

Digital will also drive more of what we do, by 2030 we want to ensure that everyone can access our services and collections seamlessly online.

I would love for you to come into the building and immediately the library recognises who you are. You get a notification on your phone and it reminds you of what books you have taken out, it promotes the events which are going on and lets you know if there’s any disruption to the usual service.

We are also ensuring that we support the University in developing a sustainable and low-carbon future.

Finally, by the end of the decade, we want to be taking a dynamic approach towards our users’ needs and expectations, recognising that one size does not fit all.

What is the most requested book?

The simple answer is a copy of Gray’s Anatomy for Students, (Second edition), 2010 has to date been borrowed 1,020 times. This well-known work is held in multiple copies, editions and different formats, and has long enjoyed very heavy use in the University.

Are there specific subject areas or types of materials that are in high demand among library users?

Books for all taught subjects are generally well used, but from analysis of post-2019 usage (when our current library circulation system was launched) the highest loaned classmarks are in Economics, Politics, Law and Management.

How many books does the University hold?

2.7 million physical items are held by the University Library.

What is the most popular library?

Edward Boyle (45% of entrances; it’s also the biggest library)

I won’t ask you to pick a favourite, but what do you like about the individual libraries on campus?

Brotherton is a beautiful library full of history and stunning architecture.

Laidlaw excels in providing a space for collaboration. There were worries when it first opened that it was actually too noisy, but students seem to really appreciate that buzzy and collaborative study environment.

Edward Boyle – Eddy B that I’ve been told that it’s affectionally known as – is the largest and it provides a significant amount of study space really well.

Health Science is the one that really interested in at the moment. It’s the least visited and one of my missions is to see how we can develop it for the future.

Is there going to be a need for another library in the coming decade?

Whilst we’ve seen a significant growth of students in recent times, I think institutions are looking at reconfiguring their portfolio of students rather than setting massive growth targets.

But I do think any future library will have to be different to how they currently operate.

During the assessment periods, usage reaches its peak and we reach our biggest pressure constraints but for the rest of the year, there’s usually enough capacity.

So a future library should be a space where you can add a lot of seats during the biggest times of the year but then take them away and use the space creatively when they’re not needed.

Is engaging with the local community in Leeds a priority to you?

We absolutely want to reach out to the public more.

The Stanley & Audrey Burton Gallery and Treasures of the Brotherton Gallery are quite successful already in doing that, but, and this is where I think the resourcing element comes in, we haven’t yet reached our full potential.

One of the areas where we want to do more work is engaging with more local schools, both with secondary and primary schools. We want to highlight the innovation, ideas and collections within the library to the new generation.

We’re also considering the programming of our exhibitions so we can reach the widest possible audience.

What is your favourite item from the Specials Collection in Brotherton?

There are too many but my favourite is called the Travelling Library. When closed, it looks like a large book, but when opened, imagine it like a briefcase, it reveals a beautiful set of books. It’s a really beautifully manufactured piece.

What is the most unique item on your bookshelf?

It’s a small mechanical wind-up robot that I got from Denmark. Every time you wind it up, it behaves in a different way.

Sometimes it jumps, sometimes it walks left, other times it walks right.

The reason why I find that so interesting is that quite often in life there is no single solution or single way of thinking.

It’s a very good reminder to not think in a single way.