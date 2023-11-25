International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women: It’s Time to Act

Violence against women has no textbook definition. It’s not always a fight in the street, shouting from the house next door, or obvious injuries. It doesn’t recognise age or race, it’s not confined by borders, and it doesn’t depend on financial status or education. Violence against women is a threat to all women, and a problem for everyone.

November 25th is observed yearly, as International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. The date was chosen in honour of Patria, Minerva, and María Mirabal, three sisters who were violently murdered on November 25th, 1960, for their underground movement opposing dictator Rafael Trujillo and his brutal regime. The day honours the strength and bravery of every woman who has experienced violence and encourages unified action against it.

The theme for International Day for the Eradication of Violence Against Women 2023 is, ‘UNITE! Invest to prevent violence against women and girls.’ The campaign asks individuals what they are doing to take action and calls upon governments to invest in the prevention and eradication of gender-based violence. November 25th is preceded by ’16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence’, a global campaign established by the United Nations, and running until December 10th, Human Rights Day.

The United Nations estimates that globally, “736 million women —almost one in three”, have experienced physical and/or sexual violence on at least one occasion. Most of the violence faced by women is at the hands of intimate, or former intimate partners, and on average in 2020, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, a woman or girl was killed by a family member once every 11 minutes. In the UK, data presented by the National Centre for Domestic Violence states that 1 in 4 women will experience domestic abuse in their lifetime, with Office for National Statistics figures reported by the BBC, revealing that between September 2020 and September 2021, an overwhelming 40,572 women were victims of sexual assault, and 41,332 were victims of rape.

In 2017, the #MeToo movement commanded the attention of the world, inspiring important discussion, and investigation into violence against women. The campaign, first founded in 2006 by Tarana Burke, went viral, after American producer Harvey Weinstein’s years of manipulation and sexual abuse within the film industry were uncovered. The widespread coverage over social media encouraged victims from all around the world to come forward, sharing their own experiences of violence and abuse and spreading a powerful message; enough was enough.

Unfortunately, despite global conversation and movements to eradicate gender-based violence, simply being born a woman puts you in danger. The murders of Sarah Everard, Zara Aleena and Sabina Nessa, to name just three, are a terrible reminder of this fact. Every day, in every country, women are forced to change their actions, routes, or behaviours, just to make it back home safely, and sometimes even that is not enough.

In conversation with British Vogue, barrister Harriet Johnson discusses the case of Sarah Everard, and what it tells us about the world we live in.

“It’s because it wasn’t [that] late at night, she wasn’t drunk, she wasn’t flirting with anybody, she wasn’t dressed provocatively…

It’s impossible for women to make themselves smaller than that. And once you recognise that it is impossible for women to make themselves small enough to not be vulnerable to that kind of violence, then you recognise that the problem isn’t women and the burden [of staying safe] shouldn’t be on women.”

In Leeds, despite multiple petitions to persuade the council to place streetlights in Woodhouse Moor, the quickest, and most direct route home for most university students, today after 5pm, the park will sit pitch black and dangerous. How many more women need to get hurt for something to change?

So, what can you do?

In Leeds, you can attend university society, Students Against Sexual Harassment and Assault, also known as ‘SASHA’’s, clay-making session, to discuss victims taking back their power, and the day’s importance. The session will be led by Welfare Officer, Lauren Royall, at 4pm, Wednesday 22nd November, in Room 1 LUU (tickets to be released on Engage on Monday the 20th). Lauren and other SASHA committee members will be available to help direct anyone requiring support or resources.

Online, you can take action by joining the global movement and sharing #NoExcuse via social media, as well as by spreading the word about any initiatives local to you. You can also head to SASHA’s social media (@sasha_uol) to find signposting to help and resources, and information on how to get involved beyond the 25th of November.

As mentioned, the theme this year is, ‘UNITE! Invest to prevent violence against women and girls’, so one of the best things you can do is get out into your local community and see how they’re working to protect women, and what you can do to help. Whether you donate money, clothes, or possessions, or choose to volunteer your time to local charities and organisations, everybody can make a difference.

November 25th is a day to celebrate all of the incredible work being done worldwide, to protect, empower, and support women, but it’s important that we also recognise just how far there is to go. Change starts with conversations, challenging behaviour, and listening to victims. Everyone has a part to play, every day, not just on November 25th.

Together, we can eradicate gender-based violence, and make the world a safe place for women.

For help and support:

Women’s Aid Website: https://www.womensaid.org.uk/information-support/

Refuge 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline: 0808 2000 247

Leeds Student Counselling and Wellbeing Service: scw@leeds.ac.uk , 0113 343 4107

Leeds Harassment and Misconduct Team: reportandsupport@leeds.ac.uk