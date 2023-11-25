Public Gyms: Steroid Takers, TikTok Creators, and Progress Makers

Public gyms. A place for university students to go and exercise, relieve stress, burn calories, and feel good about themselves. But if you look beneath the surface, you’ll discover that these bustling fitness hubs are far more than just dumbbells, squat racks and cardio machines. They are a depiction of our modern fitness culture. They accommodate an array of individuals, each sharing the common target of pursuing paths to cultivate self-improvement. However, the approaches of some are more tumultuous than others.

Among the regulars, you’ll invariably find the newcomers, hesitantly and sometimes reluctantly navigating their way through the labyrinth of new equipment they find themselves drawn to. Their eyes wide with curiosity. Perhaps a touch of trepidation? A reassuring smile or a nod of encouragement from seasoned gym-goers often helps them to find their footing.

Flexing in front of the mirrors amidst the clanging weights and maniacal grunts after each set, you will both feel and hear the enigmatic presence of the steroid takers. With erroneously bulging muscles and unnaturally chiselled bodies, they raise questions of the lengths some will go to in pursuit of a formidable physique. These individuals tread a controversial path in the quest for a physique that defies nature and authenticity.

As you navigate the gym, it’s impossible to miss the trite TikTok creators. They seek to carve their way in the digital age — especially with the ubiquitous nature of social media in 2023. Armed with smartphones lodged into tripods used to film themselves, they seem to transform the gym floor from an exercise space into a dance stage, courting views and followers on social media.

Amidst the clutter and catchy tunes, the true heartbeat of public and university gyms lies with the progress makers; the grafters; the go-getters; the achievers. These are the people who not only strive for success but have the grit and pertinaciousness to make it happen authentically. Diligently, they work towards their goals with unwavering dedication and indefatigable spirit. They aren’t chasing trends or shortcuts; they are pursuing a healthier, better version of themselves. Their stories of slow and steady progress resonate with anyone who has embarked on a fitness journey.

Anchoring the progress makers are the coaches and gym staff. The unsung heroes. The people who offer professional guidance, motivation, and support; ensuring that the gym remains a haven for all, regardless of fitness levels and prior knowledge. Beyond the clatter of weights and the selfies on social media, they represent the heart and soul of these effervescent exercise spaces.

While some may pursue unconventional paths, such as those focused on steroids or creating fleeting TikTok fame, the common denominator remains a shared aspiration for self-improvement. Amongst the echoes of clinking iron, these individuals coalesce around a central unifying principle: to create an atmosphere where progress and excellence prevail.