The Season of Giving on a Student Loan

How can you make your loved ones feel special when you can barely provide for yourself?

Are you looking at your bank balance and feeling the festive blues? Here are four ways to share the love without breaking the bank.

Commission crafts

It’s always lovely to receive something handmade, especially if it is personalised. If you want to try something a little different, involve your friends in a craft swap. Perhaps you make a mean banana bread while your housemate makes great bespoke playlists. Commission crafts that your friends and family will enjoy, and offer your services in return.

Batch bake on a budget

There is plenty of inspiration online: keep it simple with peanut butter cookies, or push the boat out with homemade mince pies. Put them in a box, tie it with a ribbon, and you’re good to go.

Hit the second-hand shops

If you’re not the creative type, head to Headingley to look through the charity shops. Oxfam bookshop has lots of inspiration, including some captivating vintage murder mystery novels. Look for things that are quirky and would suit your recipient’s décor. If you’re not sure, something warm is a failsafe option. You can never go wrong with a moisture-wicking hat or warm gloves; it is a Leeds winter, after all.

Give everything a quick wash and iron (or hang it up next to the shower for a similar effect) before you wrap it up, and it’ll be as good as new. For bonus points, include a little note about why that item reminded you of them.

Communication is key

The most important step for conducting festivities on a budget is honesty. It can be embarrassing to talk about money, especially when everybody is exchanging gifts and feeling generous. It is, however, a conversation worth having. Financial expert Martin Lewis talks about avoiding unnecessary spending that will cause more stress down the line. Be mindful of anything that asks you to pay in instalments; you might regret your festive generosity when you’re still paying for it in March!

Be honest with your family and friends that you can’t buy Christmas presents for, and communicate that you would rather have quality time with them. You might just liberate them from the pressure to spend when they’d rather save.