This winter, Northern Ballet will be showcasing The Nutcracker, at Leeds Grand Theatre.

The Nutcracker tells the story of the night before Christmas, with all the excitement and adventure that comes with it! When young girl Clara receives a gift from her mystical Uncle Drosselmeyer, she unwraps a strange wooden soldier doll. When it just so happens to come to life, becoming ‘The Nutcracker,’ they transport her into a magical world. As she is whisked away on her travels, we see many familiar faces, including the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier, the Flowers, and the unforgettable Mouse King.

As Clara returns home from her evening of magic, was it all just a dream?

As a teaser for the upcoming season, Jessica Forrest (Communications Manager at Northern Ballet), took us on an insightful tour of the Northern Ballet building. Sharing with us the history of the school, detailed explainers of each current ballet showcase, and the hard work that goes on behind the scenes. The Shoe Cupboard- Image Credit: Megan Buchanan

We were given an in-depth walkabout through the studios, including the costume department, where we had the delight of meeting two of Northern Ballet’s costume designers and seamstresses, whom we were delighted to catch in the process of creation! As well as seeing completed costuming for both The Nutcracker and Romeo and Juliet, which were works of art themselves. ‘The Flowers’ Costumes- Credit: Mia Stapleton

Upon first glance of the completed costumes, boxed and ready for transportation to Leeds Grand Theatre, it was clear that their performance of The Nutcracker is not to be missed. If we were in such awe of the costumes offstage, the live performance is sure to be special. The highlight of our trip was the last piece of the tour, as we were taken into one of the dance studios for a sneak peek into the Cast 3 live rehearsal. Costuming Work In Progress- Image Credit: Mia Stapleton

Photo Credit: Megan Buchanan

‘It was like being a kid in a candy shop. It was so impressive to see the hard work and dedication that goes into making a show ready for an audience.’ –Megan Buchanan

Image Credit: Charlotte Adams

‘It was so amazing to see the dancers up close- it makes you realise how strong and talented they are, and made me more excited to go and see the production! It was also super cool to meet the seamstresses, and have the chance to speak to them about the costumes.’ – Charlotte Adams

Not only did we learn about The Nutcracker, but we were also introduced to the ongoing work for the Northern Ballet’s Spring performance of Romeo and Juliet. The 1991 production will return to the studio for the first time since 2015, following extensive damage caused by a river flood. The Romeo & Juliet Appeal has, so far, raised over £9,000 towards restoration of the ballet, so that a Spring 2024 production is possible! Romeo and Juliet Set Mockup- Image Credit: Mia Stapleton

Ahead of the performance season, Northern Ballet shared with us some words from Jonathan Hanks, Leading Soloist, about his upcoming performance as the Cavalier. With experience at The Royal Ballet, Linda Virgoe’s Dance Studio, and the Estonian National Ballet- here are some words that he had to say about his own experiences and aspirations as a dancer. As well as his thoughts on The Nutcracker.

What inspired you to become a ballet dancer?

I did other styles before I did ballet, such as tap, modern, and jazz. My teacher who I trained with at my local dance school told me that if I wanted to dance professionally, then I would need to start taking ballet classes as it’s the main form of dance. I’ve always loved classical music, too.

Do you remember the first time you saw The Nutcracker?

I think the first time I saw The Nutcracker was with Alina Cojocaru dancing Clara at The Royal Ballet. I remember the Christmas tree looked enormous. I always wanted to be in the battle scene because they use the children from The Royal Ballet School to play the mice and soldiers.

Can you tell us a bit about your costume?

It’s quite a standard costume for the era (Regency) and it’s got some jewels on it. I love period costumes as it takes you back to the time. I like the fact that I don’t have a wig. I feel more comfortable because there are lots of versions where they have to wear a wig and a crown, like The Royal Ballet.

How do you prepare for a show like The Nutcracker?

I have to make sure that my technique is in shape, and my stamina is strong so that I can sustain the amount of shows I do. We often do many different shows at the same time and they all rotate. We do so many different styles as well, so it can be hard sometimes to keep the classical technique in the body.

Hear more from Jonathan in our upcoming review of The Nutcracker. You can find coverage here, at The Gryphon, online and in print from Friday 15 December.

Arts and Culture Editors Mia and Richard will be in attendance on The Nutcracker’s opening night, 29 November. Writers Megan and Maddie attending the 30 November Under 30’s event.

The Nutcracker will run from 29 November–10 December at Leeds Grand Theatre, presented by Northern Ballet. Tickets range from £20-£72, with seats still available for most dates. Grab your tickets now!