How To Make Studying More Enjoyable

It goes without saying that studying can sometimes be stressful and unmotivating, with never-ending assignments and long lectures. Sometimes you can find yourself falling behind, or you haven’t finished the work for that early morning class and you’ve been up all night trying to get it done.

Following a weekly study schedule will help you keep on top of your work, which should create a more enjoyable and motivating mindset. A schedule also ensures that you support your mental, physical, and emotional well-being — which, whilst being an essential component of student life, is easily forgotten after succumbing to overwhelmedness.

Study schedules will depend on your classes week-by-week, but if you are able to, don’t be afraid to switch up your study days to make room for a day off. You’d be surprised how more fun studying is when you have time to unwind.

Start your morning routine.

Create a routine for preparing yourself for the day ahead. A student’s schedule is notoriously all over the place, so whether you are an early bird or an evening owl, you must create a regime to increase productivity. Here’s my example:

Shower, have a coffee whilst watching an episode of Gilmore Girls (don’t check your phone during this time; wait until you finish the first part of your routine) and indulge in a delicious breakfast, such as fresh pancakes topped with maple syrup and berries.

Remember the necessities.

Pack your laptop, notebook, pens, flashcards, water, and a snack (I find a sweet treat hits differently on a demanding study schedule).

Change your venue.

Head to your favourite library or create a cosy, studious atmosphere. Stick your study playlist on; my go-to is ‘Rory Gilmore’s Chilton Era’ on Spotify.

Set yourself a realistic goal.

Setting an unachievable target can put unnecessary stress on yourself, and taking care of yourself is the most important thing!

Take a break and get some fresh air.

Breathe in the crisp winter breeze, drink some water or a nice hot drink and eat your favourite treat.

Know when it’s time to stop.

Your body will let you know when it’s had enough. Consider this a friendly reminder to listen to it!

It’s crucial to remember why you’re putting so much effort into your work. Remind yourself why you joined University, what you enjoy about your chosen field, and your career goals. The result will be worth it!