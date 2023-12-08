INTERVIEW: The Murder Capital on their New Single – “It’s just what we were going through”

Written by Eszter Vida Edited by Eve Moat

Irish post-punk band The Murder Capital have been soaring to new heights with the release of their newest single ‘Heart in the Hole’, having just played on 8th November at Project House in Leeds. I had the pleasure of interviewing bass player Gab, who delivered plenty of personal anecdotes from shenanigans on tour away from Dublin, their connection with the Leeds music scene with a bit of love and appreciation shown towards a new fan of theirs, Cillian Murphy.

How’s life on the road treating you all? Any habits to cure homesickness?

We have been doing great and have been fortunate to experience so many seasons in so little time – crisp winter in Sweden and sunny late summer in Spain. I love the acknowledgment of the homesickness though. It’s hard for the people we’re closest to, to be away so much. It’s a sacrifice on both ends.

Obviously, touring is very ‘gig and go’, but have you seen any sights so far?

I saw a man do keepie-uppies while hanging from a lamp post up outside the Sacré Cœur Basilica in Paris, just before we played at La Cigale. It’s a feat of athleticism I don’t think I’ve seen matched even at actual football games.

Any pre-gig rituals?

The only thing that we do every show is get in a huddle. It grounds us and helps remind us that no matter where we are we, it’s just the 5 of us on the stage and that’s where the home is for the next wee while. Damian does some skipping as well. That’s not really a ritual though; it’s to get his heart rate up to match the intensity it’s at during the show. He’s a fit man. A big strong boy.

Who’s been your favourite band to tour with so far?

We’ve loved any opportunity we’ve had to perform before IDLES. They are always incredibly good to us. When we supported them in Electric Ballroom, it was the first time we had a crowd that big in front of us and felt like “oh, so doing this and getting a big crowd is possible.” I had also seen Bowen backstage with his new-born baby and thought “oh, you can do this and still have a family.” Being around the IDLES men for an evening has been a great encourager and focuser for us.

Favourite venue to play in Leeds?

My favourite in Leeds and one of my favourite venues in the world is the Brudenell Social Club. I’ll never forget the first day we got there. Nathan has always just been so supportive to us in his own quiet way. We wouldn’t be where we are without people like Nathan.

Do you have any personal anecdotes to how you formed as a band?

We used to march around Dublin doing karaoke in The Workman’s Club or Whelan’s together; next thing I knew, I had a bass guitar in my hands playing ‘More Is Less’ in the Other Voices tent at Electric Picnic in 2018. The rest is history in the making. The past two albums have just been us expressing how we had been feeling through music in a way that was clearer than how we spoke. I think that’s why we all started playing music in the first place.

My favourite quote from you is one I found from a Fred Perry fashion article where you claim your style is ‘Hungover Cillian Murphy’.

Ahahaha, I remember us writing that vividly. Since then, we’ve had the opportunity to meet the man himself and shake hands one afternoon in the Irish Museum of Modern Art. He’s a fan of ours as we are of his. It was nice to hear him say our name and play our tune on his BBC 6 Music radio show as well. It’s good for the young people of Ireland to have a man like Cillian to look up to as someone who has achieved so much success through a masterful grasp of a craft. But if I had to give another triple fócal summary of our collective style, I’d say we’ve evolved into Simone Rocha Cowboys.

What was the moment you felt like you truly evolved from being a local band?

I don’t think that feeling truly came until we played Glastonbury. Especially because we were booked for it, and it never happened in 2019. I’ve always had a bit of imposter syndrome being in the band as we’ve grown. It’s been hard to admit to myself that this really is what we do, maybe because we’re still fresh. Playing KEXP in Seattle was a moment like that too. Since I was sixteen, I felt like playing that radio station kind of meant that you were a real band or act or whatever.

What do you think is the line for artists writing with political intent?

If you’re choosing political themes that you have no experience or understanding of, for the sole purpose of getting eyes on the band, I’m not sure that’s the best place to start. Lyrics can also be innately fictional, like in literature. Becoming a voice for other people can silence or dampen the voices of those who have went through the suffering first hand.

Any favourite moments from the ‘Heart in the Hole’ music video while filming in Dublin?

Just to be working with Charlie again is something I do not take for granted. I feel like he has such accuracy when telling a story about The Murder Capital and sees us how we are The video feels quite light-hearted, contrasting to some of the heavier topics. I think the video was a snapshot of who we are now, draped to the backdrop of Dublin, where the band began; a good place that is conscious of all the work and life that had to happen to get us here.

The Murder Capital will be back in Leeds in no time, I’m sure!