Rhythm & Bricks: LEGO Connecting Music and Creators Together With a Simple Click

Written by Richard O'Brien Edited by Eve Moat

LEGO’s latest album Rhythm & Bricks (2023) is “the ultimate soundtrack for stressed adults to find their flow”. Replace “soundtrack” with “activity” and you find the reason behind LEGO’s post-Covid boom. With the immense popularity of LEGO’s Adults Welcome line, this new collaboration between LEGO and Tom Misch feels unexpected, to say the least, but simultaneously seamless. Like two bricks snapping together, the two feel made for each other.

There’s evidence behind that success. According to a Play Well study conducted by the LEGO Group, 1 in 3 adults worldwide feel stressed weekly (34%) while 98% of adults agree music is an important way for them to relax. With that in mind, it’s no wonder why the company is gradually turning its attention to adult-orientated products and collaborations like this album. The LEGO Movie and LEGO Batman were both heralded for their universal age appeal. Likewise, The Adults Welcome range which allows older builders to “unplug, unbox and unwind” was an instance success.

Statistical evidence isn’t the only factor behind the collaboration’s success, LEGO’s marketing has been has undoubtedly contributed to the success among adults and children alike. The most impactful building block in LEGO’s marketing strategy was the aforementioned LEGO movie. But that’s not all. For this album, the Danish-based company joined forces with the Lo-Fi girl. Initially, all seems normal. But before long, the Lo-fi girl and her surroundings dissolve before being rebuilt. But this time, in LEGO form. Just like the album’s concept, it’s unexpected and seamless.

“Everyone finds their flow differently” – Tom Misch

Image Credit: The LEGO Group

Aside from the branding tying this collection together, the flow between songs was clearly an integral element of this project. Each song is connected through the use of LEGO bricks as a sampling technique. A weighty LEGO box dropping creates the kick drum. The high hats are comprised of a single-piece dropping. Simply, any crash, click or crackle has been made using that signature red 2×4 brick (among others, of course).

While the red 2×4 brick may be LEGO’s signature icon, the album’s icon is undoubtedly ‘Flow’. Sounding like it’s borrowed from Animal Crossing, the acoustic guitar strums automatically release a deep, calming breath from the listener. But it’s the unmistakable crash of LEGO bricks that makes the song noteworthy. The sampling technique creates a guessing game that leaves the listener questioning how exactly the noise is made after numerous listens. The synth-esc song ‘Eggs and Bacon’, arguably best-named song on the album, is the most prominent featuring the sound of LEGO. Another standout track is ‘Universo’, which mixes metallic sounds with the pouring of LEGO on an audibly hard surface.

Despite the album having a few standouts, the quality of the songs (and the novelty of sampling LEGO) did tail off as the album progressed. Apart from ‘Playground’, reminiscent of a 90s or 00s club classic, the second half of the album was largely forgettable. Whether the novelty of the sampling had worn off or was used less, the remaining songs felt devoid of the character found earlier in the album.

On the face of it, this collaboration may seem like a fever dream initially. It shouldn’t work. Just like LEGO, we should all embrace our creativity. We should all be allowed to let go. We should all be allowed to enjoy those guilty pleasures without making them so guilty. With that in mind, I’ll unashamedly and openly confess how pleasantly surprised I was at Rhythm and Bricks (2023). While it is not the “new genre” the brand professes it to be, it certainly continues LEGO’s celebration of creativity.