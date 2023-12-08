Revealed: University spent £15,000 to restore Great Hall after Just Stop Oil protest

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request sent by The Gryphon to the University of Leeds has revealed that it cost £15,160 to restore the Great Hall after paint was sprayed on the Grade II listed building by Just Stop Oil.

The Gothic Revival building is host to graduation ceremonies and is one of the most recognisable buildings on campus.

It was targeted by Just Stop Oil in October as part of a series of demonstrations on university campuses across the country.

Sam Holland, a University of Leeds Geography & Economics graduate, was charged in connection with the incident for criminal damage.

In a statement released by Just Stop Oil, the former student said: “I’m taking action today because universities are lying to us. I studied Human Geography & Economics and was told that hundreds of mullions would be killed over the coming decades from famine, fire and war over resources because of the climate crisis.

“We have been betrayed by academics and university executives that are too cowardly to tell the truth, let alone take action to stop it.”

The University said that whilst it supported the right to legal protest it was “hugely disappointed” that the demonstration led to vandalism of a University building.

A spokesperson for the University of Leeds said:

“We are taking a robust approach to tackling the existential challenge of climate change, with a £174 million Climate Plan which includes our target of delivering net zero emissions by 2030.

“Our policy on responsible investment is to invest in companies that are sustainable and that purposefully set out to solve the problems of people and the planet profitably, without benefiting from causing harm to the world.

“We avoid companies that are materially engaged in certain sectors, including thermal coal, the extraction of fossil fuel from tar sands, oil and gas extraction, production and refining.

“Working collaboratively with our staff and students we will continue to gear our curriculum, research and campus activity to lead climate action locally, nationally and globally.”

The demonstration caused significant damage to the facade of the Great Hall, with paint sprayed on the sandstone arch entrance as well as on stained glass windows.

The Facilities Directorate, which was seen waiting in anticipation of the incident, immediately blocked the building off and unsuccessfully tried to remove the paint using a jet washer.

A masonry and stone repair tradesperson was spotted cleaning the paint in November.

Holland appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court in October and was charged with criminal damage with a trial expected next year.