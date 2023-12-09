Review: Northern Ballet’s The Nutcracker- Leeds Grand Theatre

Words by Mia Stapleton

The Gryphon team visits Leeds Grand Theatre, to review Northern Ballet’s 2023 performance of The Nutcracker.

The Nutcracker tells the story of the night before Christmas, as the Edwards family prepares for the seasonal festivities. After an eccentric ball and a lively party, young girl Clara (Rachael Gillespie) is gifted a nutcracker doll by her eccentric Uncle Drosselmeyer. This gift transports her into a whimsical, magical world. On her journey, she meets many mystical characters, including The Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier (who resemble her sister and her partner), dancing flowers, the Arabian Princess, soldiers, and, of course, the Mouse King.

Clara and Uncle Drosselmeyer

Rachael Gillespie’s role as Clara is unforgettable, portraying her whirlwind journey in the best way possible. Clara never took a break from smiling, especially when accompanied by the ever-charming Harris Beattie, the Nutcracker Prince, showcasing her youth through telling facial expressions. Rachael’s cheeks must have been burning, and so were ours!

Humour is dappled throughout both the first and second Acts. With notable mentions to the Edwards grandparents, who do their best job at dancing (even in their old age) alongside Clara’s charismatic brother Frederic (Filippo DiVilio) and his never-ending incessant teasing.

Of course, we cannot forget the Mouse King. The mischievous, trouble-causing rodent was irrevocably doused with sass and absurdity. The Mouse King attempts to wreak havoc and engages in a battle with the Nutcracker, who defeats him, resulting in a very exaggerated and comical death. Ripples of laughter sounded as the mouse-king proceeded to ‘floss’ and ‘dab’ along to Tchaikovsky’s score. One thing to love about The Nutcracker is how accessible, adaptable, and easily understood it is even for a younger generation. The storyline was clear and did a fabulous job of catching the younger eyes of the audience.

The Mouse King- Northern Ballet

Aside from Sugarplum and the Cavalier’s stunning solo pieces, it was their Act 2 Pas de Deux that truly shone. Dominique Larose was mesmerising in her rendition of the Sugar Plum Fairy, donning a staggering pink tutu, scattered with Swarovski crystals (which was even more stunning than you could ever imagine). It was almost impossible to look away. Jonathan Hank’s performance as the Cavalier was not to be overlooked, as he accompanied Sugarplum with nobility and grace. Ahead of the performance, the team at Northern Ballet interviewed Jonathan. It turns out he loved Pas De Deux just as much as we did!

‘My favourite scene is the iconic Grand Pas De Deux in Act 2. I’ve always wanted to do it since I was young. It’s challenging, but very rewarding. I had to train hard for it but feel stronger from doing it. The music is beautiful too. I love it.’ – Jonathan Hank, The Cavalier

The Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier- Northern Ballet

To ensure the success of any Nutcracker performance, storytelling plays a crucial role, and creating a magical world that captivates the viewer is not an effortless task. Northern Ballet’s rendition of The Nutcracker more than excelled at this.

A truly unforgettable moment was as the stage was transformed into a bright white, snowy forest scene, for the Waltz of the Snowflakes. The final touch, the icing on the cake, was the artificial powder-like snow that began to fall, transcending down upon the sparkling snowflakes. This concludes the first Act, as Clara is whisked away on a remarkable, magical sleigh.

‘For me, seeing The Nutcracker was the perfect way to bring in Christmas. I think that it’s such a staple to the festivities, and a must-see at this time of year.’ – Megan Buchanan, on the Under 30s ‘Nutcracker Unwrapped’ Event.

‘The theatre was gorgeous and had a really lovely atmosphere. It was great that you didn’t have to know anything about ballet to enjoy it. It really got me into the festive spirit.’ -Maddie Cooper, on the Under 30s ‘Nutcracker Unwrapped’ Event.

You cannot not love Regency-era costuming, and having the opportunity to take in such a beautiful performance, with such unbelievable designs, was truly a dream. I had the honour of being invited to a behind-the-scenes tour of the Northern Ballet studios before the showcase, where I got to see these fabulous works of art before they hit the stage. Despite each outfit being dazzling enough (even when boxed up!), they were even more phenomenal when seen onstage. Between the delicate hand-crafted costumes, overwhelmingly talented cast, and whimsical props, the Northern Ballet’s Sinfonia was what pulled it all together.

Before the show, we spoke with one of the lead representatives for the orchestra, regarding the threat of potential loss of live music at future Northern Ballet productions. Following a proposal to use pre-recorded or taped music, members of the orchestra have begun protesting the need for live music. Before the performance, the Artistic Director, Frederico Bonelli, expressed Northern Ballet’s passion for the presence of live music at their performances, urging those currently in the theatre to sign the appeal petition, spread the word, and save the future of live music. Watching The Nutcracker with live music (led by Martin Georgiev) was telling, and without it, it would undeniably be missing that little extra bit of magic.

Even if you have never seen the ballet, you are bound to recognise many of the scores of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. Whether it is ‘Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy,’ ‘Waltz Of The Flowers,’ or the ‘Final Waltz.’ This just proves the true effect of music on an audience.

As many stood to applaud the performance, we can imagine that most were blinking back tears. The performance was overwhelmingly dazzling, moving, and overrun with passion and talent.

Performances of The Nutcracker concluded on 10 December. However, tickets are currently available for the Northern Ballet’s production of Romeo and Juliet, running from 8 March-1 June 2024. Grab tickets whilst you can.

(Image Credits: Performance and rehearsal images: Photos taken by Bill Cooper, George Liang, Kyle Baines, Emma Kauldhar, Emily Nuttall, and Sophie Beth Jones. / Costume imagery: Mia Stapleton)