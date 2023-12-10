Winter Wanderlust: Picturesque Villages to Visit in Britain

Winter can be a stressful time of year – the days are darker, the weather is colder, and the deadlines are often piling up. The holidays provide a great opportunity to take a load off and visit somewhere new. Whether you’re going with a friend, partner, or solo, Britain offers several picturesque villages that are especially beautiful over the festive season.

Shere, Surrey

You might recognise this location from your favourite Christmas classic. Shere is a small village located in the Guilford district in Surrey, and acted as the romantic, snowy backdrop for Cameron Diaz and Jude Law’s characters to fall in love in, The Holiday. This little village is perfect if you love long countryside walks, exploring old cathedrals, and leisurely pub lunches. The William Bray, for instance, is one of Shere’s best pubs – complete with all local ingredients and an extensive wine list.

Hever, Kent

Home to the childhood castle of Anne Boleyn, Hever is a gorgeous little village in the Sevenoaks district of Kent. Hever Castle and Gardens is really the main attraction of this spot – you can book a ticket to visit for £25. Take a boat trip through the serene lake, have a Christmas Carvery at the Pavilion Restaurant, and wrap up warm to watch as the gardens are lit up with twinkling lights. Situated about an hour outside London, the village also has its own train station. With plenty of cosy Airbnbs available nearby, Hever is the perfect place to spend a romantic festive weekend.

St Ives, Cornwall

St Ives – while technically not a village, is a charming seaside town in Cornwall. Perfect for art lovers, St Ives has a rich historical background and is home to the Barbara Hepworth Museum and Sculpture Garden. Explore the house where Hepworth actually lived and worked for over 20 years, or take a workshop at the St Ives School of Painting. It is an annual St Ives tradition for dozens of shop owners around town to compete for the best-dressed window, so this seaside town is perfect for a festive shopping spree or a snowy picnic on the beach. There are lots of places to stay, for example, the St Ives Bay Hotel. A great accommodation if you’re on a budget.

Castleton, Derbyshire

This one is for adventure lovers and thrill-seekers – though you might not glean that from the picture. Situated in the heart of the Peak District National Park, Castleton is a picturesque village at the head of the Hope Valley and is the only known home to the semi-precious stone Blue John. Venture down for a guided tour through the Treak Cliff Cavern and – for a festive twist – listen to Christmas carols by candlelight with mince pies and mulled wine. If you don’t fancy underground spaces, you can still hike up to Mam Tor – a 517m peak that towers over Castleton. Stone pathways lead up to the top, where you can indulge in breathtaking views of the landscape.

Arundel, West Sussex

With a castle, museum, and weekly farmer’s market, this chic countryside town makes for a great weekend away. Situated about an hour and a half outside London, Arundel is a market town with a rich history spanning over 1000 years. During WWII, it was considered a crucial defensive point. Now, it is better suited for leisurely lunches or perusing art galleries. There are plenty of affordable accommodations like the Norfolk Arms, and independent cafés for a delicious brunch on a budget.