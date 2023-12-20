Leeds’ Merry Magic: A Roundup of Unmissable Christmas Celebrations

As Christmas approaches, Leeds becomes a hub of exciting activities. Whether you’re seeking a distraction now that the semester has ended or in need of a break from exam studies, these festive events promise to keep your spirits high.

Kickstarting with delightful outings, a must-visit is the expansive Leeds Christmas Market, notably larger than last year. Spanning from Millennium Square through The Headrow and Briggate Street down to Kirkgate, it offers an ideal setting for Christmas shopping or indulging in the array of festive foods available. I highly recommend the warm apple crumble, especially with Biscoff crumbs as a topping. If you’re craving Christmassy beverages to fend off the chilling December weather, Thor’s Tipi Bar or Apres at Sally’s are perfect spots. They offer a selection of alcoholic drinks like mulled wine, mulled cider, Baileys hot chocolate, lager, and more, as well as regular hot chocolate and coffee for those who prefer non-alcoholic options.

Image Credit: Leeds Christmas Market Facebook

If you are feeling brave enough, the ice-skating rink is also a great collective activity to go and do with friends. As a student, tickets are discounted from £12 to £11 and you can either book on the Ice Cube Leeds website or in person, just make sure to show up 30 minutes before the skating session you intend to join.

For those seeking additional shopping opportunities, mark your calendar for the Corn Exchange hosting their last market on 23rd of December. These markets, organised by Little Fox Charity Christmas Craft Fair, showcase crafts crafted by local small businesses and charities—a perfect chance to support your community while finding unique gifts.

Image Credit: https://the-yorkshireman.com/leeds-corn-exchange-christmas-market/

A festive themed night out is always a treat, and if you are into salsa and Spanish music then there is a perfect Christmas fiesta event happening at Backrooms on the 22nd of December with a selection of Reggaeton, RnB, HipHop, House, and of course Latin. Pre at the University winter tent with their Apre themed closing party, where you can also meet Santa and feel that Christmas childlike nostalgia. Then head to fruity where you will be bombarded with cheesy Christmas music and a snow cannon – the perfect way to end the semester with a festive feeling, though a little soggy from what I can remember last year.