Mother arrested on suspicion of murder after death of baby in Woodhouse Moor

A mother has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a baby died yesterday evening in Woodhouse Moor in Hyde Park.

Police arrived at the park at 5:44pm after the mother had called the emergency services.

The five-month-old girl was taken to hospital by ambulance but was pronounced dead a short time later.

In a statement, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said:

“At 5.44pm yesterday a woman contacted police reporting a baby in a serious condition in an area of Woodhouse Moor park at the junction of Clarendon Road and Moorland Road in Leeds.

“The woman, who is the child’s mother, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

“A scene was put in place for forensic examination and detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are leading the investigation.

“Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “The death of a child in these circumstances is clearly a very tragic incident and we are carrying out enquiries to get a complete picture of what has occurred.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the park around this time and who witnessed anything or who has any information that could assist the investigation.”

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team quoting reference 13230701073 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat“

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.