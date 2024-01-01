The Snuts are Deep Diving

Written by Millie Cain Edited by Eve Moat

Smashing back into the indie rock scene, The Snuts return with new EP Deep Diving on 27th November 2023, after teasing the new release on Discord. The EP is the predecessor for their widely anticipated third album Millennials, which will be released on 23rd February 2024, from the band’s own label, Happy People Records. Lead singer Jack Cochrane describes it as “a raw exploration of our mortality, the ticking clock of our lives, and the consequences of being caught in the maze of one’s own mind.”

Written and recorded on the road, between shows and in a makeshift studio in the Scottish Highlands, it has the band’s own punchy, fact-paced set up, but brings a fresh, vivacious sound with ‘Dreams’, a positive love anthem, and titular track ‘Deep Diving’ is built to play live, and facing the terrifying passing of time, Cochrane cast his own old man to play him in the music video. The EP closes with a re-release of their summer anthem ‘Gloria’ from June 2023, accompanied with an acoustic version. The Snuts are back to their recognisable social commentary with the anti-capitalist standout of the EP, ‘NPC’ that rallies against the soulless vacuum of everyday life.

The band have never shied away from shouting about what they find is important, from their cry to rally release of single ‘Burn The Empire’ to their recent album announcement. They explained that “it’s super hard to be transparent as a band online in 2023…or even just as a human, and although our sound and the songs will always evolve and change, it’s been mad important to us that we stay true to the reasons we ever wanted to do this sh*t in the first place.” They’ve always been a band of the people, and recently sent out exclusive CDs to 250 of their discord fans, with my friend Matt receiving first release for tracks 4 and 9 and is “in on the secret first”. They even signed off the bold, heartfelt note “Love, THE SNUTS”.

The Snuts are heading out for their UK headline tour and US headline tour in March, and headlining Liverpool’s Sound City Festival in May 2024. The album is launching with 2 nights at the iconic Barrowlands on 27th and 28th February next year.

The album is available for pre-order on their official website.