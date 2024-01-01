The Utopiates End 2023 with New Single “Love Pill”

Written by Millie Cain Edited by Eve Moat

Branching into a more electronic, indie pop sound, The Utopiates released their new single “Love Pill” on the 16th November 2023, following their blinder of a debut album released earlier this year, “The Sun Also Rises”, available on all streaming platforms. Leeds born lead singer Dan Popplewell, described the influence for the new single: “I think I did a good enough job of trying to sum up exactly how my girl makes me feel. We’ve had some pretty hedonistic times together and it’s basically about that and the love between us in those moments! I’m so happy with the production and what all the lad’s brought to it too. We really think this track showcases another side to us without losing that Utopiates’ party vibe we like to lean towards.”

The band have a real groovy tone, and have set a real precedent for feel good, snappy lyrics and infectious beats, they’ve got a real different sound to a lot of other bands at the moment. My favourite track from the debut album “Ups and Downs” features 90s esque piano, and building tempo, with electronic mixing and tight drumbeats. Their signature fast-paced rhythms made for a perfect summer debut album, and we can look forward to how they branch out in 2024, following the release of this new single to really top off a huge year for the band.

Recording locally at The Nave in Leeds, they also played at Belgrave Music Hall on 2nd December. Now, after a sold-out summer tour, they’re back in the studio for their second album after being signed to V2 last year. They may have only formed in 2021, but they’ve had very promising statements of “band to watch” by promotors, such as This Feeling, who have a historically excellent track record of finding the best up and coming bands.