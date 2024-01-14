TALK OF THE TOWN: LOAF

Written by Rosie Nowosielski Edited by Eve Moat

Loaf is a new band offering dream-like, dancing-in-your-bedroom, 90s adolescent nostalgia from teenagers themselves. A Prince Henry’s – Notre Dame – Leeds City College collective, Loaf’s members are no older than 18 – easily making us 20-somethings feel rather untalented.

This fun, vibrant four-piece is comprised of Flo (vocals/rhythm guitar), Alice (bass), Harvey (lead guitar), and Finn (drums) and although they have only been on the Leeds music scene for a short while (since March), they have already played at some outstanding shows at Leeds staples Eiger Studios and Lending Room, in August and November respectively. Loaf are released their first EP Gossamer on all major streaming platforms on 15th December, accompanied by a headline release show at Hyde Park Book Club.

I had the opportunity to see their performance at the Lending Room, and I haven’t seen a crowd so clearly enjoying themselves at a gig in a long time. The love and support for the band was palpable, and I myself was blown away at their superb musicality. Loaf took the covers they performed into their own, turning ‘Bags’ by Clairo from a solemn love song to a powerful indie ballad, and debuted their originals from their upcoming EP, particular highlights being ‘Firework Show’ and ‘October’.

On speaking to Flo when she visited me in the café I work at, one point she wanted to stress was how happy she was to be in a band with an even boy-girl split, not a band of just teenage boys or with only a female vocalist, which could feel tokenistic to some, like her influences Wolf Alice, the Cranberries, and the Sundays. It’s so important to her in fact that when choosing their support for their HPBC headline, Loaf selected girl-heavy band Until Joy to warm up the stage and crowd. She also disclosed possible future shows in the new year.

The release of the EP and the accompanying show is certainly not the end for Loaf: it’s only the beginning.

For fans of: beabadoobee, Wolf Alice, the Cardigans, Lush, Bratmobile, Elastica.

Socials: @loaf.band / Instagram