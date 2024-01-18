University hardship fund applications surge by 394% amid a student budget crisis

Exclusive

The number of students who applied for emergency financial support from the University of Leeds last year has risen by 394% in the last five years.

The figures, which were revealed after a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by The Gryphon, are the latest indication of the impact the cost of living crisis is having on student finances.

1,341 undergraduates and postgraduates applied for financial assistance from the University in the last academic year, up from 271 in 2018 – 19.

Of those who applied in the last academic year, 57% of applications were successful with 767 students awarded funding.

The Financial Assistance Fund is open to all students and postgraduate researchers who are experiencing “genuine or unexpected financial difficulties” and lack alternative sources of financial support.

Applicants are assessed on their individual needs and any funding provided is non-repayable.

The number of applications submitted by postgraduates has risen faster than undergraduates, with an 1134% increase between 2018 and the last academic year.

Unlike undergraduate students, postgraduates from the UK who do their research in Leeds are only eligible for a single loan from Student Finance England which is intended to help pay for both tuition and living costs.

This means that many face a huge shortfall before their course even begins, an issue which has been exacerbated by a rise in rent, utility and food costs in the past few years.

In total, £1,158,478 was awarded to students in 2022 – 23, an average of £1,510 per applicant. And in the current academic year, £376,964 has so far been awarded to 397 students, representing an average of £949 per applicant.

In November 2022, the University announced that it had added £1.5 million to the Financial Assistance Fund with £500,000 ring-fenced to support postgraduate researchers.

In a statement at the time, the then University of Leeds Vice-Chancellor, Professor Simone Buitendijk, said: “While the University cannot resolve the cost of living crisis, supporting the most vulnerable in our community through the current economic turbulence is essential.

“We’ve worked with colleagues and partners across the University to develop a set of measures targeted at those who need help most.

“Community is one of the key pillars of our University strategy and compassion is one of our core values. Supporting our staff and students through challenging times is of the utmost importance.”

Maintenance loans were increased by 2.8% by the government last year, though that figure was slammed as “woefully inadequate” by the National Union of Students (NUS) because inflation meant it represented a real-terms cut.

Leeds University Union have this week announced a free breakfast for students during the duration of the semester 1 assessment period, the latest initiative as part of its efforts to support students struggling during the cost of living crisis.