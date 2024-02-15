Jewish students ‘abused and threatened’ on the way to prayer on campus

An investigation has been launched after two Jewish students were verbally abused and threatened on campus.

West Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the University of Leeds at 11.30 GMT on Saturday after a van driver allegedly threatened the students.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the University of Leeds said: “We are deeply shocked at reports that a van driver abused and threatened two of our Jewish students. The University is providing welfare support to the students concerned and will assist West Yorkshire Police in their investigation of this hate crime.

“The University has detailed measures in place to safeguard our students and continues to adapt and increase our support for them. Our campus Security team and West Yorkshire Police are increasing visible foot and vehicle patrols of the area, as we continue to strengthen our partnership with the Community Security Trust (CST), as well as West Yorkshire Police, to ensure our community feels safe.”

In response to the incident, the University sent an email to students warning that there would be zero tolerance for abuse or harassment.

“We must stress that harassment and abuse of any kind – including antisemitism, Islamophobia and racism – will not be tolerated on our campus or on social media.”

It comes after a Jewish Society building on campus was vandalised last Friday with “Free Palestine” graffiti. The investigation into that incident remains ongoing.

In the wake of the Israel-Gaza war, incidents of antisemitic hate crimes have significantly increased in West Yorkshire according to figures obtained by BBC News.

Jewish students have told The Gryphon that the recent attacks have left them afraid on campus. One student, who asked to remain anonymous, said:

“I feel really unsafe on campus. I just want to stay in my room.”

West Yorkshire Police Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Richard Armstead said: “This kind of hate will not be tolerated and I would like to reassure the local community that we take reports of this nature seriously.

“Enquiries are being carried out to identify the person or persons responsible.”