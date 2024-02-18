‘I feel unsafe at a place that’s supposed to feel like home’: action urged on Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian hate on campus

As the impact of the Israel and Gaza crisis continues to reverberate among communities on campus, Muslim students worry that concerns about Islamophobia and their safety are being overlooked.

A student who attended a pro-Palestine protest at the University of Leeds has spoken to The Gryphon about a physical altercation which left them feeling unsafe.

“We were handing out flyers at the most recent protest and a man who was part of a big group of Zionists took a flyer, ripped it up, blew his nose with it and threw it on the floor.

“For the whole protest, this group was throwing our placards into the bushes, chanting over our speakers, and damaging the resources we spent so much time and effort making.”

When asked if they had reported the issue, the student told The Gryphon they hadn’t done so because of a delay in resolving a previous complaint.

“I’ve been dealing with one complaint I told the University about in October and it’s still not resolved. I don’t want to be in this long process again and deal with being ignored when I’m reaching out for help.”

Protests have intensified on campus following the return of Rabbi Zecharia Deutsch who had taken leave from his role as a chaplain last November to serve in the Israeli Defence Force (IDF).

Whilst the University maintains that he is not an employee and his views do not represent the institution, his return has left many Muslim and pro-Palestine students incredulous and angry at the University, with some calling for his removal.

Another student said they were shocked at the news, saying, “I was shocked, firstly, when I heard the news that the Jewish chaplain had gone to serve in the IDF. I was even further shocked when he was allowed to return to campus.”

The student further elaborated on their concerns, adding, “The fact that he’s come back from serving an army which is being investigated by the ICJ for genocide, the fact that he’s been caught on video justifying the Israeli campaign that’s leading to the unnecessary and cruel deaths of so many Palestinians, and the fact that no one at this University seems willing to acknowledge either of these things, all three make me feel increasingly uncomfortable and unsafe, at a university where I’m supposed to feel like home.”

After recent incidents, Jewish students have seen a concerning increase in antisemitism on campus. Police are investigating at least two separate incidents after the vandalism of the Jewish Society building and threats which were made against Jewish students on their way to prayer.

In response, the University of Leeds has strongly condemned antisemitic remarks and acts, affirming its dedication to eradicating intolerance and discrimination on campus.

However, in an email sent to its members last week, the Leeds branch of the University College Union (UCU) said that it was concerned the University statements neglected to address Islamophobia in addition to antisemitism.

In a message sent to students after the UCU email, the University said: “We must stress that harassment and abuse of any kind – including antisemitism, Islamophobia, and racism – will not be tolerated on our campus or on social media.”

Following the attacks against Jewish students, the University said that police would be increasing patrols of the area.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the University of Leeds said: “The University has detailed measures in place to safeguard our students and continues to adapt and increase our support for them. Our campus Security team and West Yorkshire Police are increasing visible foot and vehicle patrols of the area, as we continue to strengthen our partnership with the Community Security Trust (CST), as well as West Yorkshire Police, to ensure our community feels safe.”

Aisha Walker, the President of the Leeds UCU branch, said the union was concerned that this could make other minority communities feel less comfortable.

“Police presence on campus causes people from minoritised communities to feel unsafe and we are asking what steps are being taken to ensure that there is no targeting of minoritised groups.”

It appears that the chaplain’s departure is unlikely. However, this decision has not quieted concerns, with protests looking set to continue.