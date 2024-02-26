Budapest: the Allure of Thermal Spas, Party Hostels & Pizza Slices

While many yearn for a glimpse of summer sunshine amidst the winter chill, Budapest has emerged as the perfect budget-friendly winter destination. The appeal of hostel life and cheap nights out draw in masses of young adults in the summer months, but how does Budapest compare to this time of year? After a month of persuading my friend Holly to come with me, we set off in late January for what I promised would be an essential blend of post-exams relaxation and booze.

We decided to take a gamble and book into a self-proclaimed party hostel. The Hive Party Hostel was the cheapest central hostel on HostelWorld, with an impressive 8.9/10 rating. An additional 8% discount from StudentBeans also meant that we had a bunkbed and glorious ensuite for the miraculous price of £8.78 a night. Upon arrival, everyone we met was incredibly social, with groups mingling in the private hostel bar and the downstairs public nightclub. In the end, I couldn’t recommend The Hive Party Hostel more. If you fancied a nap, you could use the complementary ear plugs, but, if you fancied a night out, there was always something fun going on.

The Hive Party Hostel in Budapest. Image Credit: hostelworld.com

Our favourite night-time spots in Budapest were the ruin bars, which provided an almost magical element to the night. We would turn a corner and stumble across a whole new unique room to discover. The ruin club and bar, Instant, is described as one of the most popular in the city and certainly lives up to its reputation – I’d go as far as to label it an essential visit.

While there wasn’t an abundance of daytime activities, Holly and I were very happy simply walking around the city centre and exploring its many local shops and cafes. However, if the internet can agree on one thing, it’s that you must visit the thermal spas. The most famous is Széchenyi. Online reviews, while mostly positive, do note the unfortunate tourist prices (€31/£26.50 pp) and crowding – but we still concluded that the iconic building couldn’t be missed. My experience was overwhelmingly positive, with a day of relaxation ideal for any hangover. In retrospect, it would have been fun to visit a few more of the less touristy spas, such as Rudas, known for its panoramic views of the Danube, or Gellért, known for its art nouveau architecture.

Though perhaps a little embarrassing to admit, the unexpected hero of this trip was PizzaMe! This chain is everywhere and sells pizza by the slice, perfect for the student budget. Over our 5-day trip, I managed an outstanding 14 visits to PizzaMe. Do I regret not trying some more local cuisine? Possibly. Should I have consumed a little more fibre? Regrettably so. Have Holly and I discussed opening a franchise in Hyde Park to once again taste the glory of a 5am post-club slice? Definitely.

Despite this slight lapse in culture, on day three we visited the Fisherman’s Bastion – which looks like a castle straight out of a fairy-tale. Surprisingly though, construction on the landmark was only completed in 1902, despite its seemingly medieval architecture. Regardless of authenticity, the spot is a classic for tourists, providing what can only be described as the best view of the city.

(Above) Fisherman’s Bastion. Image Credit: nothingfamiliar.com

Gone are the days of guidebooks and travel directories; our generation’s prime source of information is arguably TikTok. So, we put one of these viral spots to the test… the unlimited prosecco cruise. This cost £21.56 pp for a 75-minute experience. Seated on the 2nd floor of the boat, there was easy access to the outdoors viewing platform and lots of mingling with other guests, with the route on the Danube also ensuring lovely views. Realistically, though, all anyone really cared about was how many glasses they could down within the limited time. We managed to count six until we forgot to keep track, but triumphantly estimate a solid effort of ten glasses. While your money could probably go a bit further elsewhere, this is one experience that I would recommend to anyone that loves a bit of mischief on a night out, but equally fancies a one-off something special.

We had five total and three full days there, so I would conclude that three days is more than enough to see the essential beauties of Budapest. At a grand total of £119.07 for flights, baggage, and 4 nights of accommodation, good planning and a love of pizza can mean that this city truly is a year-round destination. The trip could have been even more of a bargain too, had I perhaps been a light-packer and not booked only 12 days in advance. Amidst the hustle and bustle of university, Budapest provided us with the perfect balance of wholesome daytime exploring, and feral night-time antics. Holly even went so far as to say that this was her favourite trip we’ve ever done together, with last year’s university ski trip and Camp America lagging. Overall, I would confidently recommend Budapest to anyone – and particularly my fellow students – who might also crave a similar escape.