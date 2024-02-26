‘We aren’t aligned anymore’: University of Leeds Muslim chaplain announces resignation

Sister Farhat, the Muslim chaplain at the University of Leeds, has announced her resignation.

In a statement, she said it has become “extremely challenging for me to stay as a chaplain whilst I feel that I am losing a part of who I am.”

“This has been one of the hardest decisions I have had to make so far related to my job. I want you all to know that it was a decision I made after very careful consideration.

“Based on the current climate, especially since the international events around early October 2023, I have struggled to find those fundamental values lived out here on campus in the way that I feel works in harmony with me.

“From what I can assess, the University and I aren’t aligned anymore around those principles, and I have felt this for quite some time.”

The University of Leeds Chaplaincy service offers pastoral and spiritual support for students and staff from all practising faiths.

She will continue in her role until May at which point she will leave the University.

She expressed appreciation for the Muslim community on campus, saying that the students were a significant reason why she remained in the role.

Sister Farhat’s decision to step down coincides with the return of Rabbi Zecharia Deutsch, the University Jewish chaplain, from his service in the Israeli Defence Force as a reservist.

A spokesperson for the University of Leeds said that the University was saddened to hear the news and thanked Sister Farhat for her work over the past 9 years. Her work to develop and improve prayer spaces on campus through the Unity programme was recognised.

“We know that many of our Muslim staff and students are finding this to be an incredibly difficult time with many experiencing significant anguish and upset. The University will continue to ensure they receive the invaluable spiritual and pastoral support provided by the Muslim chaplaincy.”

The University says it is committed to fostering a supportive environment on campus. Senior staff will convene with members of the Leeds University Union Islamic Society this week to actively listen and collaborate on addressing their ongoing concerns.