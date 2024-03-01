Budget-Friendly Group Getaways: Securing the Best Airbnb Deals

Calling all student travellers! Are Britain’s grey skies inspiring dreams of a sunny getaway? Eager to spend time away with friends without emptying your wallets?

Airbnb is a great way to source accommodation when travelling, especially for group trips. Booking a private home, with facilities ranging from a kitchen to a pool, allows travellers to keep costs down whilst still having an unforgettable experience! However, as Airbnb gains popularity, its prices are also on the rise. Here are some savvy tips to snag the best deals without breaking the bank.

Image Credit: onlygfx.com

Booking an Extended Stay

Usually, a weekly (or even monthly!) discount can get you 5-20% off your stay. For example, if you are thinking about a five-night stay, it might be more cost-effective to extend it to a week. If the host doesn’t offer a discount, it is worth reaching out to them or searching around the nearby area to find others that do. Don’t be afraid to communicate with hosts to negotiate prices.

Booking Far in Advance (or Very Last Minute!)

Plan strategically by booking your accommodation as far in advance as possible to secure the lowest rates. Alternatively, capitalise on last-minute deals as hosts slash nightly prices for last-minute bookings to help their listings stand out.

New Host Listings

Finding a brand-new listing on the website could get you a 20% discount if you are one of the first three reservations. However, approach this warily. Check the host’s ratings for other stays they own to ensure it is safe. If the ratings look good, take the discount!

Flexibility & Off-Peak Travel

As students, we are blessed with long holidays. Be flexible in choosing when to go! Utilising the dates before or after the official summer holiday season will significantly reduce the cost. Alternatively, the end of March or early April is a great time to go to Europe for a cheap getaway – while the sun is shining.

Location

Whilst the affordability of an Airbnb is a crucial factor, consider the other expenses of your stay. Where is the Airbnb located? Let’s say you’re staying outside a city centre. Will the money you spend on public transport end up costing just as much (if not more) as an Airbnb inside the city centre? If that’s the case, it might be more cost-effective to invest in a pricier option that offers better accessibility.

Incognito Mode

There have been reports that Airbnb uses dynamic pricing software to track your interest in a property and raise the price accordingly. Preempt this by signing out of your Airbnb account and using incognito mode to search for your accommodations. To use incognito mode, open a new window in your browser and click on the “private” or “incognito” tab.

Explore Alternatives

Airbnb has some great choices – but don’t limit yourself. There are many options to consider when planning a group holiday. Another great way to share a space with your friends is by booking a hostel room. Not only are they affordable, but you also get the facilities and lively atmosphere and facilities that come along with it! In the UK, the Youth Hostel Association offers the ability to rent out a whole hostel. With young person discounts on top of low prices, this is one of the cheapest ways to travel with friends.

With these strategies, planning your next getaway will be a breeze. Gather your friends, pack your bags, and get ready for your next adventure!