Lead LUU 2024 results announced, turnout up on previous year at 27%

The results of the Leeds University Union student executive election have been announced.

With 9,136 eligible voters casting a ballot, overall turnout was 27%, representing a 16% increase from last year.

In total, 54 candidates were on the ballot this year. The new executive will take over in the summer.

Education Officer – Shivani Gug

Activities & Opportunities Officer – Lydia Shale

Union Affairs & Communications Officer – Lucy Hart

Wellbeing Officer – Freshta Amiry

Equality & Liberation Officer – Amara Relf

International & Postgraduate Officer – Felix Ejessu (Dr. Antidote)

The Gryphon – Mia Stapleton

Lydia Shale, who was elected Activities & Opportunities Officer, said:

“I’m over the moon to have been voted as the next Activities & Opportunities Officer! I’m blown away by all the support I have had over the last week, from my campaign team right to all of the students at the University of Leeds. I’ve had lots of insightful conversations this week about the student needs and wants, so I’m keen to begin implementing them once I get started in the role!”

Amara Relf, who was elected Equality & Liberation Officer, said:

“Wow, I am so shocked, happy, surprised that I won! I feel so grateful for all the support. I’m really looking forward to looking with the new team. I’m extra excited about working with all students to make the Union a more inclusive and welcoming space.”

Lucy Hart, who was elected Union Affairs & Communications Officer, said:

“I cannot believe it! I am over the moon to have been chosen by University of Leeds students to take on this position. I am so excited to work with this wonderful team and continue the amazing work of the current executive officers. I look forward to representing the students of Leeds and running this incredible Union. Thank you for this opportunity and I’m glad I didn’t lose Hart!”

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.



