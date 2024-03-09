Y U QT in Interview: Lively Leicester Lads

Written by Thomas Anderson Edited by Eve Moat

Y U QT have fast become one of the most exciting, upcoming producer and DJ duo’s in the underground electronic scene. Hot off a momentous 2023, in which the Leicester natives released two EPs in All Nyte (2023) and Babe?, alongside the explosion of their ‘Y’all Ready for This Dub’ and other Hip-Hop inspired dubs, the pair have rapidly developed a reputation for carefree, high-octane shows and genre-bending smash hits. As a Leicester boy myself, it felt only right to catch up with them ahead of their headlining set, at the first night of Boiler Room’s takeover of Beaver Works in Leeds, to discuss the recent momentum they’ve built, music distribution, their inspirations and what comes next for the lively Leicester boys.

Hi Darryl and Cooper, I hope all is well – It’s been almost 3 years since Boiler Room came to Leeds and the excitement is through the roof, specifically for your set which everyone on campus seems to be looking forward to! In terms of Leeds in general, how familiar are you with the city, what is your favourite venue to play and do you have any memories that particularly stand out from shows here?

Y U QT: Thanks so much! We’re glad people are ready. We are very happy to be coming! Our Leeds Festival shows have been amazing and funny. We had a full blown wrestle fight at one of them and I think people thought it was genuine haha.

After an absolutely massive 2023 for Y U QT, with the explosion of ‘Y’all Ready for Dis’, ‘Let it Go’, your ‘Sprinter Dub’ and the release of your EP BABE? (2023), which all culminated in your ALL NYTE LONG tour, how much did you enjoy the year, are there any big lessons you learnt from it and what have your goals been for this new year, both in music and outside of it?

Y U QT: We actually did look back the other day and that ALL NYTE tour feels like it was about 3 years ago not 12 months haha. Last year was amazing! We achieved so much it’s flown by.

In terms of Lessons learnt: don’t buy a Samsonite laptop pull along case – it will bend your laptop. Download stuff on Netflix before the train and have as much of a good time as possible and don’t worry too much.

Our goals for this year: Be mates. Put out loads of music and put on parties.

In terms of your EP BABE? – it was definitely less ‘heavy’ and more melodic than some of your previous Speed Garage-Bassline releases – was this a conscious decision and a specific creative direction when producing the record, or would you attribute this genre-bending flexibility and versatility in your sound to be more of an integral characteristic of the Y U QT project, long term?

Y U QT: Yeah! We feel like there’s a sound and we want to continue it and have flares of inspiration and not have too many boundaries. That being said it has to make you dance and make you want to have it in your set.

As someone who is from Lutterworth, it feels incredible to have you representing our little community. Is there anything about the local countryside and Lutterworth village area specifically, or Leicester as a whole, that influenced you to create the genre-bending music that you do?

Y U QT: Yeah 100%! we don’t think there’s one specific sound that’s stuck in Leicester as we’ve grown up so there’s been so many genres to take influence from which is a blessing. Being smack bang in the middle of the country we’ve been really lucky to have such broad influences that aren’t necessarily specific to one area or city. North, South it doesn’t matter.

Your energy together behind the decks is electric and definitely infectious. At all of your sets (notably your recent DJ Mag set), not only you, but all of the crowd seem to have a big smile on their faces and are dancing loads – there has been a lot of discourse on social media and in the EDM community about the influence of Tik Tok and the usage of phones, social media ‘killing of the dancefloor’ – do you think over the last few years that the joyous, kind of carefree and fun-driven attitude that you two have during your sets, has gone missing across the board in the scene?

Y U QT: We don’t really notice too many people on their phones at our shows. Sometimes for tracks they want to film. And everyone has their style. Nothing wrong with any way as long as it’s good! If we can create a care free environment at all our shows and that transcends to the audience, then we’re always happy.

One thing that sets Y U QT apart from other producers and DJ’s is their free-to-join WhatsApp channel, which gives exclusive access to members, such as the early access to the ‘Y’all Ready for Dis’ 12” Vinyl drop and the free downloading of their Dubs via. Dropbox.

What was your thinking in opening access up to your personal dubs and how important to do you think it is to use social media as DJ’s and producers in the modern day, especially with the popularity and ability of sites like Tik Tok to blow people up overnight – does this itself ever influence your production of songs?

Y U QT: We just want people to enjoy them self and be happy and if we can be the thing that makes that happen why not. We just see music as something to make people dance and feel good so if people want the dubs, have them, spread the joy. Ermmmmm, does tik tok influence what music we make? I’m gonna say no. Not in a negative way, just it’s not yet. It definitely influences finding new stuff because there’s loads on there and it’s great!

What artists have inspired you in the past in terms of influencing your sound and what artists are you specifically enjoying listening to at the moment?

Y U QT: El B, MJ Cole, Kettama, Pangaea, Soul Mass Transit System, Mike Millrain, Sunship.

I’ve read loads about how the pair of you are inspired by Hip Hop, specifically in your Dub’s – if you could choose any Hip Hop song in the world to create your ultimate Dub for, what would it be and why?

Y U QT: It would most likely be a Gangstarr track. We used to be obsessed when we were kids, showing each other tracks we’d found on the bus every day. Maybe ‘Full Clip’. It’s one of our favourite tracks, from one of our favourite parts on an old DC shoes video from around that time.

Fans heard the release of ‘All Nyte’ in January 2023, as well as ‘BABE?’ nearer the end of the year, are there any plans for upcoming projects that we can expect from you soon, and if so, what sound or direction have you decided to go for?

Y U QT: We’ve got plenty of new music lined up for this year that we can’t wait to get out there. We’ve definitely taken a more club focussed approach with these new ones.

The Leicester boys seem as motivated as ever to continue their relentless releasing of fresh music and expanding their sound. The momentum they’ve built in recent years has been wonderful to witness and the best friend’s focus on curating jovial, intimate shows, where fans can let loose, relax and vibe, is a breath of fresh air in a scene that is becoming so corporatised and caught up in getting a video for the ‘gram.

Make sure to listen to, buy and stream their recent EP Babe (2023) and the rest of the duo’s jam packed discography:

Bandcamp: https://yuqt.bandcamp.com/

Instagram: @y_u_qt