Mother Mother’s “Grief Chapter”: An Ode To The Absurd

Written by Charlotte O’Reilly, Edited by Millie Cain

Disheartened by the acceptance of the futility of human existence? Want to find relief in the absurdity of living in this mortal plane? Looking to find solace and company in your Dostoyevsky-esque philosophies; or reject them completely?

The Canadian indie rock band: Mother Mother, return for their ninth album- “Grief Chapter”. After 19 years, the band’s transgressive sounds and lyricism still stand strong. I was privileged enough to see them live in February and this eclectic blend of their classic rock sound and fresh pop tone filled Leeds’ 02 Academy with a rather joie de vivre whilst grooving to lyrics pondering our very mortality- as “Nobody Escapes”.

Nihilism, existentialism and absurdism: “Grief Chapter” rethinks previous themes and rejects them as “The Matrix” denounces “Burning Pile”. The ninth track of their new album depicts a parallel dissatisfaction with life but demonstrates how we can surpass these societal constraints- as opposed to surrendering to them as in “Burning Pile” as time continues to rule us.

Ultimately, past their core angst which still remains prevalent throughout the album; this is a call for empowerment. Ryan Guldemond swaps his electric guitar for an acoustic as the album finishes with mellow vocals and the denouement is tranquil- perhaps how the end will be for all of us after a brief swell of “madness”: there is peace.