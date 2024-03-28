Calls for increased glass attack prevention after former Leeds Rhinos star blinded on Call Lane

Former Leeds Rhinos player, Matthew Syron, has been leading a campaign to ban glass in bars and nightclubs after 9pm. This comes after he was brutally attacked in Leeds city centre on Boxing day by a glass bottle, leaving him blind.

Gareth Dean, aged 37, smashed a bottle into his face at Revolucion de Cuba on Call Lane and is in jail for the offence.

Following this devastating attack on 27th December, 2023 Matthew is campaigning for a change of law around glass, as it has potential as a weapon that is readily available and easily can cause life changing injuries. He began a petition for the ban, which as of the 28th March 2024 has 10,000 signatures out of a 15,000 target.

Shockingly it has been revealed that over 87,000 people a year in the UK are victims of glassing attacks. This figure amounts to over 10,000 attacks per week.

After the attack, Syron underwent emergency surgery on both eyes at St James Hospital in which he needed 40 stitches. Three months later, his left eye is awaiting a cornea transplant but cannot be operated on for at least 9-12 months due to the severity of the injury. His right eye is only beginning to see some colour and sight.

Syron was visiting family and friends for Christmas here in the UK when the incident occurred. He was due to be in the UK for two weeks before returning back to his family in Australia. However, due to the attack he has gone through multiple operations and required constant medical scrutiny so was unable to return back to his family.

In Matthew’s interview with Leeds Rhinos he describes that he is “taking things day by day” and still trying to adjust to everyday life. He goes on to say that the rehabilitation process has no guarantees for his vision and that he is only hoping for the best.

In his interview he speaks about how he hopes that no one should have to live through the traumatic mental and physical effects of the event.

Matthew also talks about the laws and restrictions put in place in his home country. In Australia, glass is banned after 9pm and strict ID measures are conducted in all pubs, bars, and clubs. He says that glass attacks have never been a problem in Australia and people feel safe.

He says that stricter laws will prevent trouble and keep people safe, meaning this won’t happen to anyone else.

Some Leeds venues already use plastics- especially businesses with outside areas. However, other venues may feel that a switch from glass to plastic or reusables impacts how they operate as a business and could change the drinking experience. The Gryphon reached out to multiple bars and pubs in Leeds to discuss this but as of publication has not received a response.

The link to Syron’s petition can be accessed from the following link: https://www.change.org/p/ban-glass-from-nightclubs-and-bars-in-the-uk-after-9pm-to-prevent-violent-glass-attacks