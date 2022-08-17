Summer scents: The top 10 fragrances for men this season￼

It has been said that fragrances should fit the season of the year. A summer fragrance, then, should be light and not too heavy, punchy but not overly aggressive. Men’s summer fragrances are not a monolith, however. It is not a case of a simple spritzing of just any scent. There are leathery and musky blends. There are florals, and there are spicy ones. Citrusy scents, too. So, what scent should you wear? What are the best fragrances for this season? Well, below are 10 of the best fragrances that you can pick up this summer.

Byredo ‘Mojave Ghost’

‘Mojave Ghost’ by Byredo is an Amber Floral fragrance that is also unisex. Its top notes are Sapodilla and Ambrette, whilst its middle notes are characterized by powerful Magnolia, Violet and Sandalwood; the long-lasting base notes are Ambergris and Cedar. Photo credits: @byredo on Instagram

‘Mojave Ghost’ is a poignant fragrance that serves as an ode to the beauty and strength of rare flowers since the Mojave Desert is typically too dry for such flowers to grow. This is perfect for daytime wear.

2. Tom Ford ‘Tuscan Leather’

Tom Ford’s love of fine leather inspired the creation of ‘Tuscan Leather’; combining Jasmine, Saffron, Brown Leather, and Black Suede to create a sensory masterpiece. It smells like a brown leather sofa that has been left out in the sun on a hot afternoon, with a hint of raspberry to it – much opposed to Tom Ford’s ‘Ombre Leather’ which embodies a darker black leather. Photo credits: @tomfordbeauty on Instagram

It is a fragrance that is sophisticated, yet sensual, making it the perfect fragrance to put on for the summer evenings, whether that be for date night or a dinner party. In fact, it is so good that Drake made a whole six-minute song about it.

3. Comme Des Garcons ‘Ganja’

Conceived by the perfumer Caroline Dumur, the aim was to make two worlds collide: the urban world through the design of its bottle, created by Rei Kawakubo, and the sensory world through a potent mixture of Cumin, Black Pepper, Cannabis and Patchouli. The end product comes off as woody, aromatic and spicy and is a perfectly balanced, rogue scent to turn heads in the city. This unique blend was made for both day and night-time usage.

4. Aqua di Parma ‘Fico di Amalfi’

Aqua di Parma create timeless fragrances that transport you to the Mediterranean coasts from the first whiff. ‘Fico di Amalfi’ is no exception to that statement. The blend is inspired by the La Dolce Vita coast of the same name. It brings together bergamot, grapefruit, and lemon as top notes. Photo credits: @acquadiparma_official on Instagram

At the base, there are notes of fig blends with pink pepper scents and jasmine petals. The vibrant, fruity overtones make it the perfect summery fragrance. This is without mentioning the beautifully designed old-fashioned cologne-style bottle it comes in.

5. Le Labo ‘Santal 33’

As a consciously sourced mix, New York perfumery Le Labo’s ‘Santal 33’ is ‘better for the people and the planet’. A unisex Le Labo classic, the perfume has the power to seduce any man or woman. Intriguing and addictive, the scent has top notes of cardamon, iris, violet and ambrox, alongside some more subtly incorporated leather and musks. Since it is oil-based, one spritz can last you all day, which warrants the somewhat steep price tag. This is ideal for both day and night-time. Photo credits: @lelabofragrances on Instagram

6. Dolce & Gabbana ‘Light Blue Pour Homme’

If it wasn’t made obvious by the name, Dolce and Gabbana ‘Light Blue’ is a light and fresh, floral fragrance with a splash of citrus. It does have that little bit of musk, but it’s subtle and falls as one of the middle notes – the fragrance settles back into its fruity base after a couple of hours. Launched in 2001, it has stood the test of time and continues to evoke the spirit of the Sicilian summer even two decades on from its launch.

7. Penhaligan’s ‘Sports Car Club’

Released this year, Penhaligan’s new luxury scent is that of ‘Sports Car Club’. Taking inspiration from the universally loved smell of freshly cut grass, the focus is on aromatic green accords. Its top notes are Pine and Pink Pepper, whilst the middle notes of Eucalyptus and Cypress shine through to support the fresh, sophisticated scent. This is ideal for both day and night-time use, and we are sure it will bring in compliments left, right and centre. Photo credits: @penhaligons_london on Instagram

8. Montblanc ‘Explorer’

Of all fragrances mentioned thus far, Montblanc’s ‘Explorer’ comes as the easiest recommendation. Not only is the scent undeniably versatile, but it also has a brilliant price point, whilst capturing the best aspects of Creed’s ‘Aventus’ and Dior’s ‘Sauvage’. It brings together everything that is popular in modern perfumery and is fast becoming this generation’s ‘Acqua di Gio’. The projection and longevity are superb, and the scent transitions beautifully on the skin from the citrusy and peppery opening to the musky base. ‘Explorer’ works anywhere and everywhere.

9. Hermes ‘Concentre D’Orange Verte’

Kicking well above its price range, ‘Concentre D’Orange Verte’, imagined by Jean Guichard, is beautifully understated. It’s refreshing and projects best while it’s not too hot outside on occasions such as early-morning shopping, morning walks, or going with your friends to get some coffee. Dominant notes of zesty orange, basil and cedarwood make it an excellent citrus aromatic perfume, with a drydown of patchouli and amber to compliment.

10. Issey Miyake ‘L’eau D’Issey Pour Homme’

The perfumer behind this powerhouse fragrance, Jacques Cavalier, was inspired by traditional Japanese baths and the smell of yuzu, a citrus fruit from Japan. On first spritz, you’ll be hit by a vibrant citrus and orange, beginning the drydown with a fruity freshness. As the drydown progresses, however, you’ll find balance with some warm and spicy notes of tobacco, vetiver and sandalwood. A fresh, assertive and quintessentially masculine fragrance, it is ideal to wear in an office or in the evenings, especially when the fragrance dries to reveal the woody base.

