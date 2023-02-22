Building Healthy Habits in 2023

At the start of the New Year, it is typical for most people to create New Year’s resolutions in the hope of making the new year better than the old. These News Year’s resolutions are often overly complicated, and it is always disappointing when inevitably you fail at keeping them. Rather than create these resolutions, I would like to offer a few simple healthy habits that you could introduce into your life to build a better 2023.

1.Creating a good sleep pattern

The first healthy habit to introduce into 2023 is a healthy sleeping pattern. Sleep is one of the most important things to keep your mind well and to encourage good habits during your day. While getting the full 8 hours of sleep is not typical for a university student, there are a few good habits you can introduce to your life to get the right amount of sleep, to be both rested enough but also in the right mindset to start your day. Setting an alarm every morning is a good first step to take. Waking up at the same time each morning gets your body into a good routine and helps create that healthy sleeping pattern.

2.Eating well

Eating a balanced diet is important for both the health of your body and your mind. While eating five fruits and vegetables per day may seem daunting, introducing just a few healthier foods into your diet can make all the difference. Replacing just one snack per day with a fruit or vegetable is a good way to start and can make all the difference! Starting small and then building up is the best way to introduce healthy habits into your lifestyle. Another helpful step, to make food easier, is to meal prep and make multiple meals at once to help ensure that you always have dinner available even after long days of studying!

3.Planning

One habit that will make 2023 so much easier is to have a weekly plan. This includes writing down classes, study time, nights out with friends and meal plans. Having everything written down is a simple way to take the stress out of the week and make your life easier. It also means that you will not forget any important assignments or tasks because everything is written down. This is a healthy habit that can make life at university much less stressful. Producing a daily checklist means you can plan a reasonable amount of work to get done every day by setting achievable targets.

4.Taking time for yourself

The most important healthy habit to introduce into 2023 is taking time for yourself. Making sure you schedule time to do the things you love – whether it be reading, watching television, arts and crafts – is important to a healthy balance in your life. Carving out time during your busy schedule to just simply do something you love is a healthy habit that everyone should be introducing to 2023! In my opinion, taking care of yourself is the most important habit that you should keep this year.