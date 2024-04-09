Review: Dune: Part Two

In the shadows of Arrakis, a boy grapples with legend and the threat of war looms – as Denis Villeneuve and company deliver movie magic

If the year 2023 in cinema has proven anything, it is that general moviegoing audiences are hungry for dynamic creative storytelling. The one-two box office triumph that was last July’s “Barbenheimer” phenomenon proves that fact, and with a pair of exceptions, the state of the struggling superhero subgenre has cemented it. One of the first big-budget productions of the moviegoing year, and the latest entry in director Denis Villeneuve’s pantheon of acclaimed work, Dune: Part Two is a gargantuan, immensely confident epic that seems destined to take its place in the Hall of Fame of blockbuster filmmaking.

(Credit: Warner Bros)

The film picks up immediately where 2021’s Dune: Part One left off: with the fugitive Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) now allied with the native Fremen of the desert planet Arrakis. While the Fremen remain divided on whether Paul is the prophesied messianic figure from their religions, the evil Harkonnen overlords of Arrakis tighten their grip in their search for the natives.

As the second half of a two-film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal science fiction novel, Dune: Part Two is certainly a more muscular film than the first. While much of Part One was dedicated to methodically establishing the world, politics, and characters of Dune – and the ecology of Arrakis – this film hits the ground running, featuring more action sequences, more scenes dedicated to developing all its major characters, and greatly benefiting from not having to set up much more of its giant storytelling sandbox– no pun intended.

(Credit: Warner Bros)

What is truly impressive is how Villeneuve’s Dune feels catered toward every type of audience involvement. Viewers who go to the movies for spectacle will be overwhelmed by the sheer scope and grandiosity of the visuals and soundscape on display – aided in no small part by director of photography Greig Fraser and composer Hans Zimmer. Audiences who watch a film for its cast will find a game ensemble turning in great work, led by a new generation of movie stars in Zendaya, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and Chalamet, who solidifies himself as a screen presence to behold.

Those simply seeking a good story will find one that is told in satisfying and intelligent fashion, with a lot to unpack thematically for those who wish to engage with deeper meaning in their films, especially regarding themes of power, faith, and religious symbols and how Dune uses these elements to spin a cautionary tale. And for those already familiar with Herbert’s original novel, there is much to be appreciated in how Villeneuve and co-writer Jon Spaihts have adapted certain key characters, story beats, and elements – previously thought to be impossible to translate – to their big-screen treatment.

(Credit: Warner Bros)

Dune: Part Two is a genuine example of a quintessential modern cinematic experience, featuring a sweeping central romance, larger-than-life themes, and glorious sights portraying both peaceful, grand vistas and the carnage of battle. Yet, none of these elements work without the groundwork laid in Part One, and it is obvious to see how, when viewed in succession, one could definitively experience Denis Villeneuve’s vision of Frank Herbert’s classic in its five-and-a-half-hour entirety. With these two films, Villeneuve has not only re-established himself as a modern master of the art form – he has led an entire army of gifted filmmakers to deliver what will surely be hailed as a definitive big-screen blockbuster experience.

Words by Azrael Tay