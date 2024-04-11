A Love Letter To Independent Cinema

Independent cinemas. We all love them. Most major cities in the UK have at least one (The Savoys in Manchester and Nottingham, too many to list in London, the Duke of York’s in Brighton, Woolton Picture House in Liverpool, Newcastle’s Tyneside cinema, I could go on, but I think you get the gist). Leeds boasts two beautiful, early-twentieth-century independent cinemas: Hyde Park Picture House (HPPH) and Cottage Road. Opening in 1914 and 1912, respectively, these cinemas have been meeting Leeds’ film needs for over a century and remain as popular as ever, especially HPPH since its renovation and reopening in 2023.

This begs the question: what is so special about independent cinemas? Why is it that when I’m planning on seeing a film with my mum or Ros from work, the Vue or the Odeon never cross our minds? Why does going to the Vue feel like a punishment for not booking a ticket at Hyde Park quickly enough? It can’t be the screen size. HPPH’s and Cottage Road’s screens look like iPod Shuffles compared to that of the Vue or Odeon. Is it a question of cost? While HPPH is roughly 50p more expensive than the Vue, the Odeon are wanted daylight robbers (£15.99 for an adult ticket), Cottage Road only asks students for £6 or £7, depending on the screening, and the age-old rage at the price of Vue popcorn rears its head. Is it an issue of comfort? Is falling asleep in the recliner seats in the massive chain cinemas a risk people are just not willing to take? Or is it just that we can’t look past the Edwardian or art déco architecture, ornate screens, and plush red chairs? After experiencing this vintage dream, does the mundanity of the Vue feel nightmarish? After having a taste of independent cinema, do chains continue to leave us unimpressed?

I think it is a combination of all of these factors. HPPH and Cottage Road prices are generous, considering they don’t have the support of a franchise in the next city over or a millionaire CEO to keep them afloat, including concessions for students and senior citizens. The seating in HPPH and Cottage Road are a perfect balance between comfort and alertness. There is no fear of me drifting off and losing track of the film. And the beautiful building I’m watching whatever film in makes it feel like an experience, a special treat, rather than a trip to the cinema on a rainy day. I have personal ties to and anecdotes about these places, too. HPPH fills me with nostalgia; HPPH was where I saw Spirited Away for the first time with my dad and brother, one of my most vivid childhood memories. But I think with HPPH and Cottage Road there’s an added element of community and familiarity. Not only are the staff so friendly, personable, and seem genuinely happy to serve you, but by buying a ticket you are supporting a business, a livelihood, and a family, rather than adding to the profits of a humongous corporation. Independent cinemas make cities soulful, rich, and colourful. Imagine how much more beige our country would be if we were resigned to only seeing films in a giant, sleek, Vue, where the staff barely smile at you, then have the audacity to charge you £7 for popcorn.

With independent cinema also comes autonomy over what is offered to you. Both HPPH and Cottage Road have curated showing lists, as well as reruns of cult classics, like Pulp Fiction and Rocky Horror, and award-winners, as well as active participants in the Leeds International Film Festival every November. HPPH has the art of curation perfected. ‘Hyde and Seek’ is their collection of family-friendly and children’s screenings, with craft sessions running beforehand. ‘Cinema Africa’ is a collection of screenings dedicated to African Cinema and supported by Leeds African Communities Trust, celebrating the rich talent and culture of the continent through film, which has been under-appreciated for decades. This February just gone, HPPH had a re-showing of BAFTA 2024 winners for those who missed them, not including The Holdovers however, which I’ve been desperate to see, and brought back their ‘INDIs Film Fest’, showcasing the work of young filmmakers. Not only do independent cinemas offer you a unique experience in terms of architecture and pricing, but also what films are available to you, some you may not be able to see anywhere else.

On speaking to the manager of Cottage Road, Gary, about what independent cinema brings to a community and a city, he made some great points, which hadn’t even crossed my mind. ‘Independent cinema gives audiences further choice and prevents the cinema-going experience from becoming a [purely] mercenary exercise’, maintaining it as a rich and fulfilling experience, which ‘brings people together’. He also mentioned that as a historic, independent cinema, he can hold on to older traditions that bring so much joy, like ‘ice-cream trays in the auditorium, intermissions, screen curtains, and coloured lights’, as well as keep costs of tickets and snacks low and reasonable, by being a smaller business with less expenditure. Gary reinforced the communal element I briefly mentioned earlier. Something so wonderful about working in an independent business is the conversation and interaction with the customers, as well as the accumulation of ‘regulars’, and the discussion and tailoring of services (or screenings, in this case) it provides.

If you haven’t already and you needed my persuasion first, it’s time to abandon the chains, and the overpriced tickets and popcorn and find your nearest, whether it’s historic or modern, independent cinema. Admit it, the Vue or the Odeon or the Cineworld isn’t doing anything for you. You just needed me to give you the push. You’re welcome.

Words and Images by Rosie Nowosielski